2 feet of snow to bury portions of Korean Peninsula, Japan
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Feb. 28, 2021 12:24 PM EST
When the power goes out in the midst of a snowstorm, it's important to know what measures to take in order to ensure the safety of you and your loved ones.
Dangerous travel conditions are expected to unfold across the Korean Peninsula and parts of Japan as a strengthening storm brings rain and heavy snow as it races across the region.
A storm that moved through northeastern China over the weekend will remain in place, keeping areas of rain and snow showers into early Monday. Most areas can receive a slushy 1-2 inches (3-5 cm) of snow, including Beijing, which set a record-high winter temperature just a few days ago.
As the storm nears the Korean Peninsula early this week, it is expected to strengthen as it pulls in more moisture from the Yellow Sea.
Areas of heavy precipitation are forecast to spread over the Korean Peninsula on Monday and continue into Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
Precipitation across southern areas of South Korea will fall as just rain, but enough cold air will be in place on the northern side of the storm to cause rain to change over to snow in northern South Korea.
Along the border and across North Korea, mainly snow is expected through Monday and Monday night. In these areas, snowfall can become heavy enough to greatly reduce visibility and lead to staggering snowfall totals.
In about 24 hours, 6-12 inches (15-30 cm) of snow can accumulate across eastern North Korea and into northeastern South Korea. Along the coast, strong onshore winds and enhancement from the Sea of Japan can cause totals to climb to 18-24 inches (45-60 cm).
The area along the coast is the most likely location for the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 42 inches (107 cm).
Gusty winds are also expected to develop across eastern areas of the Korean Peninsula, especially along the coast. This coupled with high snowfall rates can dramatically decrease visibility.
By Tuesday, local time, the storm is expected to move over the Sea of Japan, moving the rain and snow threat from the Korean Peninsula into Japan.
Precipitation can start as rain before changing over to snow in Tohoku and Chubu, and accumulating up to 3-6 inches (8-15 cm) with locally higher amounts possible in the mountains.
Snowfall totals of up to 18-24 inches (45-60 cm) will be largely limited to Hokkaido, just north of where the center of the storm is anticipated to track.
This storm will be move quickly and most of the snowfall across the Korean Peninsula and across northern Japan will accumulate in under 12-24 hours, which can cause major travel disruptions across the region.
With temperatures hovering around freezing across central portions of the Korean Peninsula, snow can be wet and heavy. This may make the snow difficult to remove and can weigh down tree branches and power lines, which can cause power outages.
On the southern side of the storm, mainly rainfall is expected and totals can reach 1-2 inches (25-50 mm). This can lead to flash flooding, especially in locations that are low-lying or have poor drainage areas.
The storm is set to race away from Japan through Tuesday night with sea-effect snow showers lingering along the typical coasts of the Sea of Japan.
A brief period of dry weather will return by Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday before the next storm arrives by the end of the week.
