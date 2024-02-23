World's largest snake species discovered in the Amazon

Massive new anaconda species weighing up to 1,100 pounds was discovered while filming Will Smith series for National Geographic.

The newly discovered northern green anaconda can be nearly 25 feet long and weigh up to 1,100 pounds.

A team of scientists in the Amazon in Brazil recently discovered a massive anaconda species thought to be the largest in the world. Its head alone is the size of a human. Scientists say that the nearly 10 million-year-old northern green anaconda can grow up to 24.6 feet and 1,100 pounds, making it the largest and heaviest snake in the world.

The group of scientists from The University of Queensland, led by Professor Bryan Fry, discovered the species while filming the National Geographic docuseries "Pole to Pole" with actor Will Smith.

Northern green anaconda on a riverbank. (Photo: Professor Bryan Fry/The University of Queensland)

“Our team received a rare invitation from the Waorani people to explore the region and collect samples from a population of anacondas, rumored to be the largest in existence,” Fry said in a news release. “We paddled canoes down the river system and were lucky enough to find several anacondas lurking in the shallows, lying in wait for prey."

Until now, only one species of green anaconda had been known, but scientists say the massive snakes differ genetically by as much as 5.5 percent.

"To put that in perspective, humans differ from chimpanzees by only about 2 percent," Fry said.

Close-up of a northern green anaconda head. (Photo: Professor Bryan Fry/The University of Queensland)

While watching the footage of Fry swimming underwater alongside a massive anaconda may terrify most people, he said he loves the work and wouldn't be anywhere else.

"I like nothing better than being overheated, and under-washed while wading through swamps in search of giant snakes. This discovery is the highlight of my career," he said.

Despite being newly discovered, scientists say that the anaconda's ecosystem is already threatened by deforestation of the Amazon basin, habitat degradation, forest fires, drought and climate change.

“It’s not only these gigantic snakes that are facing environmental threats, but almost all living things in the region,” Fry said. “The discovery of a new species of anaconda is exciting, but it is critical to highlight the urgent need to further research these threatened species and ecosystems."