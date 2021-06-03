World's first luxury floating resort is now in the water
By
Mark Puleo, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jun. 2, 2021 1:26 PM EDT
After over three years of preparation and work, a floating resort is being unveiled in the United Arab Emirates. The floating villas can detach from a solar-powered hotel.
There are plenty of decisions that go into booking a hotel room. Queen-sized bed or king-sized? Stick with the standard options or opt for the suite? Take the first available opening or splurge for the room with a view?
Well for visitors traveling to Dubai, the coastal metropolitan in the United Arab Emirates, another unique option will soon be presenting itself to hotel guests: Book a room on land or on water?
In the near future, that unique choice will be available upon the grand opening of the Sea Palace Floating Resort. Stationed in the Dubai Marina, on the edges of the Persian Gulf, the Seagate Shipyard project features the floating resort along with 12 mobile boat villas. Within the resort are 156 suites and rooms, including an eco-friendly luxurious house known as Neptune.
A floating villa is placed in the water of Dubai Marina. The unique tourist attraction is expected to be open to the public by early 2023. (Ruptly)
On top of that, the hotel maintains an entirely green environment as it's powered entirely by solar power energy, Mohammed Al-Bahwari, CEO of Seagate Shipyard, told Ruptly.
"We have upgraded the idea to build the floating houses from steel and give the full designs as ships, which has never happened before," he said. "The hotel consists of solar power energy, a sewage station, a garbage and recycling station, a totally green environment.”
The floating resort was built about 300 feet inland, according to Colin Gari, Director of Was Al Khaimah’s Port. After three years of construction, the trek from shipyard to marina took about an hour, he said, before it was placed in the water via a synchrolift.
Given its location in the Arabian desert and that it's positioned about 1,700 miles north of the equator, Dubai weather is, not surprisingly, hot throughout much of the year, and rain is minimal. During mid- to late July, the average high temperature tops out at 105 degrees Fahrenheit, and the AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature routinely exceeds 110 degrees during the peak of summer there.
Just a couple years ago, the nation had a record-high 120-degree-Fahrenheit day in July 2019.
For tourists seeking a cooler time of year to visit, mid-January is when the city typically experiences its lowest average daily temperatures, which bottom out at 73 degrees during the middle to later stages of the calendar's first month.
The floating resort isn't the first eye-popping project undertaken in the region that has become famous for its innovative infrastructure projects, such as a dozen manmade islands or the $64 billion entertainment resort known as Dubailand.
The first Sea Palace villa shown here being moved into the water in late May, 2021. (Ruptly)
The area is also home to the two tallest hotels in the world, the Gevora Hotel and the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, both topping 355 meters (1,165 feet). Seven other hotels in Dubai are also among the 20 tallest in the world.
However, the Sea Palace is in a league of its own in the hospitality sector. Estimated to be a $164 million project, the floating houses will reportedly feature see-through floors, allowing an underwater view beneath, and it will be furnished by the iconic car manufacturer Aston Martin, according to Lonely Planet.
According to The National News, the goal is to complete construction in the first quarter of 2023.
