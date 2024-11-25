What causes thunderstorms, and the five actions businesses can take to prepare

Thunderstorms pose dangerous risks to businesses. Understand what causes them and how you can protect your employees and property from severe weather.

Thunderstorms can be dangerous and accompanied by strong winds, lightning, heavy rain, or hail. Thunderstorms can cause severe damage, especially in areas prone to tornadoes and flash floods.

What causes thunderstorms?

Thunderstorms are caused by the rapid upward movement of warm, moist air. This air rises and cools, which causes water vapor to condense into clouds. As more warm air rises, it creates an area of low pressure. The zone draws warmer, moist air from the surrounding areas, which rises and cools, leading to further cloud formation. Eventually, the air reaches a point where it can no longer rise, and it begins to sink. This sinking air is cooler and drier, creating an area of high pressure. The contrast between the two pressure zones creates strong winds, often accompanied by thunder and lightning.

How to stay safe during a thunderstorm?

Thunderstorms can pose a risk to businesses operating in areas prone to severe weather conditions. Here are five actions businesses can take to stay safe during a thunderstorm:

1. Develop an emergency plan and train employees: Create an emergency plan that outlines what to do during a thunderstorm. Make sure all employees are aware of the plan and know their role in executing it.

2. Secure outdoor equipment: If your business has outdoor equipment, such as signs or furniture, ensure it's secured or brought inside before a thunderstorm hits. Strong winds can cause these items to become projectiles, posing a risk to people and property.

3. Unplug electronics: Lightning strikes can cause power surges, damaging electronic devices. Unplug your electronics and avoid using them during a thunderstorm.

4. Stay away from windows: Stay away from windows during a thunderstorm. Lightning can strike windows, which can shatter and cause injury.

5. Consider backup power: If your business relies on electricity, consider investing in a backup power generator. By doing this, you can ensure that your business can continue operating during a power outage caused by a thunderstorm.

Understanding what causes thunderstorms and how to stay safe during one is essential to protecting yourself and your property. By following these tips, you can stay safe during a thunderstorm and minimize the risk of damage or injury.

