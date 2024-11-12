Lightning safety guide for construction sites: Protecting workers and preventing hazards

Protect construction workers and equipment from lightning with safety tips from AccuWeather. Create storm protocols for a safer worksite.

With proper warnings and training, construction site managers can take actions to ensure workers' safety and prevent damage to equipment and materials during lightning storms.



WHAT IS LIGHTNING?

Lightning happens when there is a buildup of electrical charge in the atmosphere. It's a bright, sudden flash of light often accompanied by the sound of thunder. Lighting happens when electricity is discharged between the positively charged upper atmosphere and the negatively charged ground. Lightning can happen in different weather conditions, including severe thunderstorms, hurricanes, tornadoes, even snow.

CONSTRUCTION LIGHTNING DANGERS

Each year, there are an estimated 1.2 billion lightning strikes worldwide. Lighting strikes are also more frequent where tall objects exist, like at construction sites, because they can create an upward pathway for the electrical charge. Protecting construction sites against lightning is crucial to ensure workers' safety and prevent damage to equipment and materials.

By taking these measures, construction site managers can help ensure workers' safety and prevent damage to equipment and materials during lightning storms.

• Be aware of weather conditions

Monitor weather conditions and forecasts, and take action if lightning is in the forecast. AccuWeather For Business clients can speak directly to a storm warning meteorologist to get site-specific updates when severe weather and lightning threaten. This service is available 24x7x365.

• Minutes, not miles

Our lightning warnings will give you a competitive advantage because of our minutes, not miles, approach. You don't have to sacrifice safety for outdoor productivity. This means more timely shutdowns to maximize productivity. Each notification's “start time” is when AccuWeather meteorologists forecast the hazard to meet your threshold, depending on how fast the storm moves. For example, AccuWeather will alert you when a storm capable of producing lightning moving at 20 mph will impact your location in 30 minutes.

• Training

Train workers on lightning safety and emergency procedures to prepare them for lightning strikes. Periodically have drills to ensure everyone knows what to do when lightning threatens.

• Evacuation plan

Have a clear evacuation plan in place in the event of lightning strikes. Construction site supervisors should inform all workers of the plan and understand how to exit the site safely. AccuWeather For Business can help you develop one if you don't have one.

• Seek shelter

Encourage workers to seek shelter inside a building or vehicle and avoid seeking shelter under trees or other tall structures.

• Grounding

Ensure that all equipment, including scaffolding and cranes, is properly grounded to prevent the buildup of static electricity and potential lightning strikes.

• Install lightning rods

Site supervisors can install lightning rods on tall structures or equipment to divert lightning strikes from the site and into the ground.

• Turn off electronics

Turn off all electronic equipment and machinery during a lightning storm to prevent damage from power surges.

