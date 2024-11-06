Extreme weather: A leading risk for modern businesses

Extreme weather events pose growing risks for businesses with higher costs and frequency. Safeguard operations, reduce disruptions, and protect your bottom line.

Extreme weather events rank as the second most significant risk over two years and first over 10 years, according to a new 2024 report.

At a time of growing global risks, extreme weather events are increasingly becoming a big concern for businesses. The World Economic Forum's Global Risk Report for 2024 ranks extreme weather events as the second most significant risk over two years and the first over a ten-year horizon. These events, which include heatwaves, heavy downpours, tornadoes, tropical cyclones, floods, and more, can significantly disrupt operations, damage property, and endanger lives.

The Growing Threat of Extreme Weather

Our changing climate is a driving force behind the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. As the planet warms, weather patterns shift, leading to more severe conditions. This can result in various impacts, from infrastructure damage to supply chain disruptions, affecting multiple industries, including agriculture, insurance, retail, and more.

AccuWeather For Business offers the most superior professional weather services designed to help businesses anticipate and respond to the challenges posed by extreme weather. With AccuWeather's Superior Accuracy™, companies can access the most extensive collection of forecast models and data, enabling them to make the best-informed decisions and best prepare effectively for the most severe weather events.

Key Benefits for Businesses:

• Improved Response to High-Risk Weather Events: AccuWeather provides site-specific weather warnings, allowing businesses to take proactive measures to protect their operations and employees

• Best Informed Decisions: By using weather data to manage portfolio risk, companies can anticipate future weather events and their potential financial impacts

• Operational Adjustments: AccuWeather's forecasts enable businesses to predict staffing needs, demand and sales trends, and potential supply chain changes

• Custom Solutions: AccuWeather offers tailored services to meet the specific needs of different business sizes and sectors

Here are some of the ways AccuWeather For Business helps industries in severe weather:

• Manufacturing: Factories and production facilities adjusted schedules and evacuated employees, preventing potential injuries and disruptions.

• Logistics and Transportation: AccuWeather's advance notice assisted logistics companies in rerouting shipments and ensuring the safety of drivers on the roads.

• Healthcare: Hospitals and healthcare facilities have the time to prepare for potential emergencies, ensuring the safety of patients and staff.

• Education: Schools took the necessary precautions to ensure the well-being of students and faculty.

• Energy: Power plants and utility companies implemented safety measures to prevent service interruptions and protect infrastructure.

• Retail: Stores had the opportunity to secure their property and guide customers to safety, avoiding potential accidents.

Superior Accuracy™: Better informed, Better protected, Better prepared for flooding threats

AccuWeather's SkyGuard Notifications deliver timely and actionable insights to businesses, offering advance warnings for severe weather events. As an example of AccuWeather's proven Superior Accuracy™, AccuWeather provides an average of 16 advance notices when tornadoes are in the forecast, compared to only 8 minutes from all other sources. That means AccuWeather gives you more time to prepare better and get to shelter – all critical when seconds count and lives are on the line.

