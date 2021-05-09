Wave of snow returning wintry conditions to Rockies
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated May. 10, 2021 4:25 AM EDT
Throughout Montana on May 8, people said hello to winter weather again as snow blanketed the landscape.
Wintry weather is making a comeback over the next few days across the Rockies, dishing out a both noticeably colder conditions and snow.
"A dip in the jet stream early in the week, will allow cold air to infiltrate the Rockies, including in cities like Cheyenne and Laramie, Wyoming, to Denver and Colorado Springs, Colorado," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo.
A noticeable drop in temperature occurred on Sunday these locations, going from highs in the 60s and 70s on Saturday, which is about 20-30 degrees above normal for this time of year, dropping into a cooler upper 40s pattern by Sunday afternoon.
Following the wave of cold, a storm brought a few rain and snow showers across portions of Idaho and Montana on Sunday, with the bulk of the storm, and the cold, arriving on Sunday night.
The storm will also introduce a fresh wave of colder air through Tuesday morning, bringing high temperatures only in the upper 30s or lower 40s for much of the region, according to LoBiondo.
"The storm moved south and east across Wyoming and the Colorado Rockies, bringing mainly snow to the mountainous areas Sunday night," explained LoBiondo.
Accumulating snowfall is likely to remain in the highest elevations of Wyoming and Colorado, with rain in the lower elevations. Even still, temperatures could drop low enough through Monday night for snowflakes to mix in across a more expansive area, including in the cities of Cheyenne and Denver.
A light accumulation is possible in both cities Monday into Monday night.
In the Colorado Rockies, above 12,000 feet, is where as much as 6-12 inches of snow is likely and where an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches would be possible through early Tuesday.
These elevations include several passes, such as the Trail Ridge Pass, where travel could be difficult for the duration of the storm. Even passes at lower elevations down to 10,000 feet in Colorado may have some accumulating snow, making for slick conditions for a brief period of time. At lower elevations, roads are likely to be mainly wet.
Accumulating snowfall in some of the major cities in the Rockies are not unheard of for this time of year. In fact, on average, Cheyenne picks up about 2 inches of snow during the month of May, while Denver averages just over 1 inch of accumulating snow.
Additional snow, or rain, coming to the area will overall be help to the drought conditions lingering across much of the region. While the eastern two-thirds of Wyoming and Colorado has seen a considerable reduction in the severity of the drought, much of the region is still abnormally dry or in a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
