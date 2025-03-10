Watch: High winds send heavy board whipping into windshield on New York's Verrazzano Bridge

"We were in complete shock, we were like, what are we gonna do? It can't be undone," driver David Deng recounted.

Dashcam video captured the moment high winds flipped a board onto a car’s windshield on the Verrazzano Bridge in New York City on March 5. Despite the entire windshield being shattered, fortunately, no one was injured.

A routine drive turned into a near-death experience for a Brooklyn family when a wooden board flew off a pickup truck and shattered their windshield on New York City's Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

The heart-stopping incident, captured on dashcam video last Wednesday, March 5, shows the board becoming airborne and crashing into the car's windshield, leaving the driver David Deng and his family in shock.

"We were in complete shock. We were like, what are we gonna do? It can't be undone," Deng later recounted to ABC 7.

David Deng and his family were en route to a funeral, traveling across the iconic bridge, when they noticed a white pickup truck in the opposite lane. The driver had apparently stopped to try to secure a large wooden board in the bed of his pick-up truck.

In the video, you can see him pick up the piece of wood as he tries to adjust it when high winds immediately rip it from his raised hands and send the board flying directly into Deng’s car.

The moment wind whips the piece of wood from the driver's hands and whips it into David Deng's windshield. (Image credit: David Deng/TMX)

The board shattered the entire windshield, sending tiny shards of glass all over Deng's dashboard. Miraculously, Deng had the the calm presence of mind to keep on driving to avoid a crash on the bridge. No one was injured.

Winds of up to 33 mph were reported in Central Park on March 5 and were likely higher on the bridge, AccuWeather Meteorologist Jesse Ferrell said.

The scary incident is an important reminder to always secure items when transporting them, especially during high winds.