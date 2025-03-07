Howling wind gusts hit Boston, collapse scaffolding, knock down trees and cause power outages

A high wind warning has been issued for Western Franklin, Northern Worcester, Western Hampshire, Western Hampden, Southern Worcester and Northwest Middlesex counties.

(Photo credit: Boston Fire Dept.)

Four stories of scaffolding crashed down on top of a Boston street lined with cars just before noon Friday as strong winds hammered the city.

The Boston Fire Department said it was called to Beacon Street and Exeter Street in the city's Back Bay after the scaffolding fell on the Beacon Street side of the building. It landed on two parked cars. No workers were at the site at the time, and no injuries were reported. Firefighters quickly cleared the scene.

High winds ripped part of a building’s roof off in Taunton, about 30 miles south of Boston. Crews in hazmat suits were on the scene cleaning up the mess, as it contained potentially dangerous materials, according to WCVB.

The wind continues, this time a tree into a parked car in Beverly. @boston ⁦@EnteringBeverly⁩ pic.twitter.com/w9764AGp0C — Stanley Forman (@sjforman138) March 7, 2025

"The wind is winding today in Boston. I was walking to the spot I saw yesterday for brunch today and literally had to walk backwards at one point from almost being blown over," one resident posted on X.

Wind gusts of up to 53 mph swept through the city around the time of the collapse. High winds across Massachusetts brought down trees, closed streets and left thousands without power Friday. About 80,000 customers across New England lost power as of Friday afternoon, according to Poweroutage.Us.

Boston Logan International Airport urged travelers to check with their airlines for delays due to high winds, as 220 flights had been delayed by early Friday afternoon.

Due to wind, Boston Logan expects some delays. Passengers are advised to check with their airline on the status of their flight before coming to the airport. Check Flight Status: https://t.co/uXrtTfTk4B pic.twitter.com/QXvnXEvqfs — Boston Logan International Airport (@BostonLogan) March 7, 2025

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Western Franklin, Northern Worcester, Western Hampshire, Western Hampden, Southern Worcester and Northwest Middlesex counties until 7 p.m. due to the likelihood of damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph.