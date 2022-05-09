Video shows residents flee in fear as landslide rumbles down mountain
A video captured the terrifying moments when an entire mountainside came crumbling down and dust filled the air.
By
Allison Finch, AccuWeather staff writer
Published May 9, 2022 2:22 PM EDT
|
Updated May 9, 2022 4:41 PM EDT
On May 8, a mountainside in China collapsed creating panic for people nearby as they ran for the nearest shelter.
A landslide caused part of a mountain to collapse on Sunday afternoon in southwestern China. Residents fled in fear as the mountain came crumbling down and dust filled the air, video footage from the scene showed. In the village of Bijie, which is roughly 650 miles northwest of Hong Kong, the panic in residents' voices can be heard in a terrifying video.
"Run quickly! Run! Hide, hide, hide," one man can be heard frantically yelling in the video provided by the local media.
After the landslide, sporadic falling rocks made the mountain too unstable for search and rescue work to be carried out immediately. It wasn't until Monday morning that an on-site expert team deemed the mountain stable enough to carry out investigations and search and rescue.
Details concerning the disaster were minimal on Monday, but at least one person was found dead during the initial search on Monday morning, and two people remained missing, according to information released by the Chinese government.
There were 130 people involved in the search and rescue efforts that spanned more than 14,351 square yards (12,000 square meters).
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Landslides are defined as the movement of a mass of rocks, debris or earth down a slope, like a mountain or a hillside, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Landslides are fairly common and can happen anywhere in the world but primarily occur in mountainous areas that experience heavy rainfall.
"We can warn about conditions that make landslides more likely," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said. "They are not accurately predictable given the geological side."
In Bijie, rounds of light rain had fallen over the past several weeks, but the most notable rainfall came Sunday into Monday, when 1.60 inches of rain fell, according to weather observations, Douty said.
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.
Report a Typo
News / Weather News
Video shows residents flee in fear as landslide rumbles down mountain
A video captured the terrifying moments when an entire mountainside came crumbling down and dust filled the air.
By Allison Finch, AccuWeather staff writer
Published May 9, 2022 2:22 PM EDT | Updated May 9, 2022 4:41 PM EDT
On May 8, a mountainside in China collapsed creating panic for people nearby as they ran for the nearest shelter.
A landslide caused part of a mountain to collapse on Sunday afternoon in southwestern China. Residents fled in fear as the mountain came crumbling down and dust filled the air, video footage from the scene showed. In the village of Bijie, which is roughly 650 miles northwest of Hong Kong, the panic in residents' voices can be heard in a terrifying video.
"Run quickly! Run! Hide, hide, hide," one man can be heard frantically yelling in the video provided by the local media.
After the landslide, sporadic falling rocks made the mountain too unstable for search and rescue work to be carried out immediately. It wasn't until Monday morning that an on-site expert team deemed the mountain stable enough to carry out investigations and search and rescue.
Credit: Newsflare
Details concerning the disaster were minimal on Monday, but at least one person was found dead during the initial search on Monday morning, and two people remained missing, according to information released by the Chinese government.
There were 130 people involved in the search and rescue efforts that spanned more than 14,351 square yards (12,000 square meters).
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+
Landslides are defined as the movement of a mass of rocks, debris or earth down a slope, like a mountain or a hillside, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Landslides are fairly common and can happen anywhere in the world but primarily occur in mountainous areas that experience heavy rainfall.
"We can warn about conditions that make landslides more likely," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said. "They are not accurately predictable given the geological side."
In Bijie, rounds of light rain had fallen over the past several weeks, but the most notable rainfall came Sunday into Monday, when 1.60 inches of rain fell, according to weather observations, Douty said.
More to see:
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.Report a Typo