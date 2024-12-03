Two Americans, one Canadian missing while climbing mountain in New Zealand

Two Americans and one Canadian have gone missing while climbing Aoraki Mount Cook in New Zealand. (Photo Credits: Sebwar2004/Wikimedia Commons)

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A search for two Americans and a Canadian who went missing Monday while climbing Aoraki Mount Cook, the country's tallest mountain was put on hold due to adverse weather conditions.

The climbers -- Kurt Blair, 56, and Carlos Romero, 50, both from the United States, and the Canadian, whose name was not released -- arrived at the mountain on Saturday but did not return Monday morning for their flight and were listed overdue.

The search was unable to resume Wednesday in New Zealand, officials said.

"Weather conditions are likely to prevent any further search activity until Thursday this week, however, police will continue to monitor and assess the conditions," authorities said.

The Silverton Avalanche School in Colorado, who is connected with Blair, posted late Monday that authorities believe that the men fell from a high altitude and likely died.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share that our friend and colleague Kurt Blair went missing and is presumed deceased while climbing Mt. Cook in New Zealand," the school said on Facebook. "We received notification from New Zealand authorities that the climbers appear to have taken a fatal fall from high up on the peak.

"Gear and equipment found from the party have helped [search and rescue] piece together the tragedy although remote, technical and heavily glaciated terrain coupled with deteriorating weather has prevented a recovery of the climbers."

Aoraki Area Commander Vicki Walker said the search started when the men did not return for their flight.

"The men flew into Plateau Hut at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, planning to summit Aoraki Mount Cook via Zurbriggen Ridge," officials said, according to ABC News. "They were due to meet their flight out at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 2 but did not arrive for the flight and were subsequently reported overdue."

Mount Cook is part of New Zealand's South Island Southern Alps that runs the length of the island.

Officials said local police have been working with the United States and Canadian embassies in New Zealand to reach family members of the three climbers.