Tornado kills 1 person in Kentucky early Friday morning

Buildings were shredded after an EF1 tornado tore through Kentucky early Friday morning, the latest of dozens of tornadoes to strike the state so far in 2025.

A home was destroyed by a likely tornado, with a toilet left upside down on the rubble, in Mackville, Kentucky on May 30, 2025. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

A tornado destroyed several structures near Mackville, Kentucky, 50 miles southeast of Louisville, Friday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Louisville, Kentucky, found damage consistent with an EF1 tornado.

The Washington County Sheriff's office said on Facebook that one person died from the storm and 20 others were injured. A 3-year-old was initially missing after the storm but was quickly found, WDRB reported.

Likely tornado damage in Mackville, Kentucky on May 30, 2025. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

During a news conference Friday morning, Washington County Judge Executive Timothy Graves described the destruction as confined to a remote area but still devastating. A local hospital initially implemented its mass casualty protocol, Jeremy Cocanougher from Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in nearby Danville explained.

A cow rests on the empty slab of a structure destroyed by a likely tornado in Mackville, Kentucky on May 30, 2025. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

There have been 44 reports of tornadoes in Kentucky already in 2025, after tallying up 57 last year, causing some people to point out that the state appears to have been unlucky with severe weather during the past five years.