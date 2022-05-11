NASA: Tonga volcano's hurricane-force winds, electric currents reached the edges of space
This week, the agency released some findings on the effects of the massive underwater January eruption.
Danielle Haynes, UPI,
Published May 11, 2022 11:07 AM EDT
Updated May 11, 2022 11:46 AM EDT
What does that mean for those living on the ISS?
May 10 (UPI) -- An explosive volcano that erupted near the Pacific island nation of Tonga in January sent hurricane-force winds and electric currents into the edge of space, according to an analysis of NASA data released Tuesday.
The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted Jan. 15, sending a large plume of ash some 26 miles into the atmosphere and creating a shockwave that traveled about 1,000 feet per second and a tsunami that struck Nuku'alofa, Tonga, and American Samoa. The eruption killed at least six people.
The blast also caused atmospheric impacts, reaching into the ionosphere across the globe, according to a paper published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.
The researchers said NASA data showed the volcano sent strong winds into thinner atmospheric layers, where they moved faster -- up to 450 mph -- until reaching the ionosphere and the edge of space.
This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and released by the agency, shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. (Japan Meteorology Agency via AP)
Once in the upper atmosphere, the winds affected the equatorial electrojet, a thin ribbon of electrical current that flows east to west in the equatorial region of the ionosphere. The equatorial electrojet increased to five times its normal power and reversed directions.
"It's very surprising to see the electrojet be greatly reversed by something that happened on Earth's surface," said Joanne Wu, a physicist at University of California, Berkeley, and co-author on the new study. "This is something we've only previously seen with strong geomagnetic storms, which are a form of weather in space caused by particles and radiation from the sun."
The Himawari satellite captured the moment an undersea volcano erupted near Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Himawari)
NASA said the new research informs scientists' understanding of how events on Earth impact the upper atmosphere and the edge of space. A strong equatorial electrojet, for example, can disrupt GPS and radio signals in the region.
