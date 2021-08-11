This Spanish company can extract water from thin air
By
Rina Torchinsky, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Aug. 11, 2021 3:59 PM EDT
AccuWeather's Adam Del Rosso spoke with Juan Veiga of Aquaer who explains how he is able to gather water from thin air and how it will help people living in dry areas.
A team of Spanish engineers developed machinery that can extract water from thin air in hot and dry areas, AccuWeather Senior On-Air Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso reported on AccuWeather Prime.
Juan Veiga, an engineer at the Seville-based company Aquaer, explained to AccuWeather that its machines cool the air down until it condenses into water -- the same effect that causes condensation in air-conditioning units, Reuters reported.
“It’s the same, but we force it 24 hours per day and in very hot weather,” Veiga told Del Rosso, adding that the units can operate in heat and low humidity. The largest units can produce 20,000 liters of water per day, Veiga said.
Aquaer machines can pull water from thin air. (Credit: Aquaer)
Veiga said that his father started the project 25 years ago. Back in the 1990s, Spain was experiencing a severe drought. The company has been up and running since 2004. But now, the demand is increasing. Veiga said he receives about 15 emails a day requesting further information on the technology.
He speaks with folks about the machines from all over the world, including the Philippines and Mexico, Veiga told AccuWeather. The devices are already delivering clean water to some communities in Namibia and in a Lebanese refugee camp, Reuters reported.
"The goal is to help people," engineer Enrique Veiga, 82, told Reuters. "The goal is to get to places like refugee camps that don't have drinking water."
