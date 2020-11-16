Theta expected to enhance rain, wind across western Europe
Updated Nov. 16, 2020 10:05 AM
A portion of cliff collapsed onto a road near a popular beach on La Gomera, Spain, on Nov. 14. Emergency search and rescue crews were sent to save at least five people from the debris.
In the wake of a powerful storm that brought heavy rain and strong wind to northwestern Europe over the weekend, eyes turn to Theta and a strengthening area of low pressure churning across the eastern Atlantic.
While Theta is no longer officially a tropical system and is slowly churning near the Azores, it can still help to enhance rain and wind in portions of western Europe during the first half of this week.
Theta spinning between the Azores and Canary Islands on Sunday afternoon, local time. RAMMB/CIRA
AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys said, "Theta will be pulled to the north by an approaching area of low pressure and cold front. This will cause the storm to accelerate to the northeast through the middle of the week."
Theta is first expected to brush the coast of northern Portugal and northwestern Spain on Tuesday evening and night with showers and a gusty wind. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph (48-64 km/h) can affect coastal area such as Porto, Vigo and A Coruña.
Meanwhile, through Wednesday night, a separate area of low pressure is expected to bring heavy rain from western Scotland into Norway and showers across the rest of Great Britain and into northwestern continental Europe. What is left of Theta will be drawn into this larger, strengthening storm.
From Tuesday into Wednesday, Roys expects rain amounts on the order of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) across northwestern Scotland and 100-150 mm (4-6 inches) across southwestern Norway. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 250 mm (10 inches) is possible in Norway.
Roys added that, "Areas of heavier rain can lead to flooding on some streets and along streams." He noted that "areas that still have leaves covering storm drains can more easily see flooding and ponding on roads."
As Theta tracks farther to the north and east on Wednesday, in addition to heavy rain in Scotland and Norway, showers and a gusty wind will spread across central and southern parts of the United Kingdom as well as northwestern France.
Through the middle of the week, wind gusts across much of Great Britain and northwestern France are expected to reach 30-40 mph (50-65 km/h). The strongest wind is expected on Wednesday afternoon as Theta sweeps though the region when some gusts can ready 50 mph (80 km/h) across exposed parts of western Britain.
Outside of the heavier rain across western Scotland and Norway, general rain amounts of up to 25 mm (1 inch) are expected to fall across western Britain. Rain amounts are expected to remain below 13 mm (0.50 of an inch) across eastern Britain.
While low pressure will pull away from the United Kingdom on Thursday, it will remain blustery with showers in many areas.
