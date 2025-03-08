Storm train to roll into the West this week

AccuWeather meteorologists say that the current lull in the stormy weather in the West will be short-lived, as multiple storms are expected to come ashore in the coming days.

Copied

Did you know that harmful ultraviolet rays from the sun can reflect off of snow and temporarily impact your vision? Find out what snow blindness is and how to prevent it.

Much-needed rain and mountain snow fell across portions of the Southwest last week. Given a relatively dry winter, much of the region is in extreme to exceptional drought.

The brief break will last through Monday in the Southwest, but rain already returned to northwestern Washington. Rain was generally light in Seattle on Saturday, with heavier rain over the Puget Sound.

On Sunday, the precipitation moved farther inland and brought heavier rain to Seattle. As the rain got into the Washington Cascades, precipitation turned to snow. Several inches of snow can accumulate before the precipitation becomes lighter on Monday afternoon.

An offshore storm will then arrive in Southern California on Tuesday. This should pass to the south of the Northwest and Northern and Central California. AccuWeather meteorologists say that more beneficial rain and mountain snow will fall in the drought areas.

"The trend with this storm has been moving south, with San Francisco missing out on precipitation," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jacob Hinson.

"Rain should not cause any flooding issues in the Los Angeles area, with 0.10-0.50 of an inch falling for the duration of the event. Some coastal areas in San Diego County may have locally higher amounts," added Hinson.

The rain and mountain snow can move into Arizona by Tuesday night. After Flagstaff received 18.9 inches of snow last Thursday and Friday, a few more inches are likely Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the next car in the storm train will arrive in the Northwest on Tuesday night. Rain and snow will then spread farther into Washington, Oregon and Northern California on Wednesday. As precipitation continues to spread farther to the south and with cold air in place, multiple feet of snow can fall in the Sierra mountains of California Wednesday and Thursday.

"Ski resorts will have the most significant snow accumulation, as snow levels will fall to 3,000-5,000 feet," noted Hinson.

Outside of the mountains, precipitation will fall in the form of rain. Rain will be widespread, much heavier and more significant than with Tuesday's storm in California.

"San Francisco will have the most rain on Wednesday afternoon, totaling 1.00-1.50 inches," said Hinson.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

This storm will also bring a second round of rain to Southern California.

"The Central Valley and Southern California will receive rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with the last of the rain not exiting Southern California until Thursday night," said Hinson.

The heaviest rain will likely fall in the foothills of Northern and Central California, at elevations just below where heavy snow will fall.

That storm will also have impacts much farther inland than its predecessors, with rain and snow as far east as Idaho and western Wyoming. By Friday, much of Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado are likely to have snow. This storm will then move into the Plains and could produce a blizzard in the northern Plains and severe weather in the southern Plains and Southeast next weekend. Strong winds could also produce a fire risk in eastern New Mexico and West Texas, where drought is also present.

Yet another storm is likely to barrel into the Northwest next weekend, which could then eventually slide southward into California.

"More storms with generous rain and mountain snow are needed prior to the beginning of the dry season, less than a couple of months away," pointed out AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.