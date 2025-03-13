Shipwreck from 1892 found on bottom of Lake Superior

The Western Reserve was a marvel of its time, but the mystery of its final resting place has been solved more than 130 years after it sank into the stormy waters of Lake Superior.

Copied

A cargo ship that sank in a storm in Lake Superior 130 years ago was recently discovered.

The wrath of Lake Superior has claimed countless ships throughout history, including the Edmund Fitzgerald—one of the most famous shipwrecks of the 20th century. But recently, a discovery was made of a ship that hasn't seen the light of day since before Oklahoma became a state.

"The Western Reserve was a very important ship in her time. She was one of the first all-steel vessels on the Great Lakes, she was built to break cargo shipping records and was deemed one of the safest ships afloat," the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society said on its website.

However, on Aug. 30, 1892, a gale overtook the ship, causing it to sink within a matter of minutes with only one of the 28 aboard at the time surviving.

The ship was lost to the raging waters of Lake Superior until 2024 when it was discovered 600 feet below the surface about 60 miles northwest of Whitefish Point off the coast of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

A bell found amid the wreckage of the Western Reserve at the bottom of Lake Superior. (The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society via Storyful)

Divers recently plunged into the depths of Lake Superior to capture images and videos of the shipwreck, revealing what the Western Reserve looks like more than 130 years after sinking.

The ship had broken into two pieces, with one half on top of the other, which added to the challenge of finding it. Video of the shipwreck revealed snapped beams, a deformed hull and even a bell that had managed to stay intact.