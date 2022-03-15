'It is like it was raining mud': Eerie-looking sky raises concerns across Spain
It looked like a scene from a horror movie, but people across western Europe stepped outside this week to an otherworldly sight created by the weather.
Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Published Mar. 15, 2022 1:10 PM EDT
Updated Mar. 15, 2022 1:53 PM EDT
The skies over parts of Spain have been orange and hazy this week due to dust from the Sahara Desert.
Imagine stepping outside to a world where the sky was rusty orange and, although it was daytime, the sun could not be seen.
For people in Albox, Spain, Monday, no such imagination was needed as the sky looked like an apocalyptic scene straight out of a science fiction film.
The otherworldly sight was not just limited to Albox. People all across southern Spain witnessed a murky sky, and more areas could experience this unusual phenomenon based on the current weather pattern, experts say.
In Madrid, Spain's capital city, video footage showed cars parked along the streets that had collected a thin film of dust on their exteriors Tuesday, and city workers could be seen hosing down the streets to wash the dust away.
On Tuesday, rain from Storm Celia collided with the dust storm over Málaga, Spain, with fallout unlike any other storm currently on Earth.
“It is like it was raining mud,” said Álvaro López, according to a report from The Associated Press. “I was in the car this morning and mud was literally falling.”
The rusty orange color of the sky can be traced back to Africa where winds sweeping across the Sahara Desert picked up dust and sand and transported it hundreds of miles away.
"The reason the dust is being pulled that far northward is because of upper-level jet stream winds," AccuWeather Meteorologist Joe Curtis said. The jet stream had been set up in such a way that allowed the dust to be blown from Africa across the Mediterranean Sea and over western Europe.
This infusion of hot, dusty air from the Sahara Desert contributed to a rise in temperatures in some cities in Spain. The mercury shot up to 69 F (21 C) in Alicante and 74 F (23 C) in Almeria.
The cloud of dust was concentrated primarily over Spain on Monday, but it expanded to Portugal, France, Switzerland and northern Italy by Tuesday.
Curtis said that the jet stream will continue to direct Saharan dust into Europe through the middle of the week before there is a change in the wind pattern. Until the shift in the winds, dust could spread even farther across Europe, raising concerns for more of the continent's population.
NASA satellites show widespread dust across Spain and France on the morning of Mar. 15, 2022. (NASA Wordview)
In addition to creating an eerie appearance in the sky, the dust is also a natural air pollutant.
"In the case of a dust storm like the one moving into Western Europe from the Sahara Desert, the dominant pollutant is particulate matter (PM), also known as aerosols," said Tyler Knowlton, the director of communications, communities, and partnerships at Plume Labs, an environmental technology company which AccuWeather acquired earlier this year.
"PM can penetrate into our respiratory system, causing simple eye or throat irritation, or more serious issues in our lungs, hearts and brains," Knowlton added.
As of Tuesday afternoon, local time, the worst of the air quality was focused over Spain and Portugal, reaching "dangerous" levels, which is depicted in purple on the map below, near the ground.
This is because the dust has been lingering over these areas longer, allowing it to penetrate the lower levels of the atmosphere.
AccuWeather.com air quality map, midday Tuesday local time showed dangerous readings in Spain.
While the dust has caused the sky to turn yellow over France, the Pyrénées Mountains along the border of Spain and France have prevented the low-level dust from settling across France, according to Knowlton. As a result, air pollution levels in France are not as extreme as they are in Spain.
Knowlton said that people across these dusty areas should minimize exposure by staying indoors.
A tight-fitting anti-pollution mask can also guard against air pollution for people that need to spend time outside before the dust pollution clears and air quality in the region improves later this week.
