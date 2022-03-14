Inspiring the next generation of females in STEM at AccuWeather
Allison Finch, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Mar. 14, 2022 2:18 PM EDT
Updated Mar. 14, 2022 2:25 PM EDT
Although women continue to be underrepresented in science, technology, engineering and math, AccuWeather is bucking that trend.
Women continue to be underrepresented in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) workforce. But giving women equal opportunities to pursue STEM careers will ensure a diverse and talented workforce, prevent biases, narrow the gender pay gap and enhance women's economic security.
According to the American Association of University Women (AAUW), a non-profit organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research, women make up only 28% of the workforce in STEM careers. Men vastly outnumber women majoring in STEM fields in colleges.
"It is so important to have women in STEM fields, just as it is super important for people of all backgrounds to be represented in STEM because we make each other stronger," AccuWeather Broadcast Manager Erica Grow Cei said.
AccuWeather Broadcaster Manager Erica Grow Cei (left) and AccuWeather Broadcast Meteorologist Michelle Rotella.
Gender stereotypes, male-dominated cultures and fewer female role models often perpetuate the gender gap in STEM fields even further. Furthermore, women already in a STEM field often find themselves as the only female in a room full of colleagues. This is where men can become allies in closing the STEM gender gap and help eliminate those stereotypes.
"Within meteorology, this field needs to have more diversit,y and we need to really be inspiring our next generation of scientists," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. "Just like I tell my 2-year-old daughter, 'You can be whatever you want to be.' If you have a passion for meteorology, science and having an impact on people's lives, you have an opportunity to do that here at AccuWeather and within the meteorological community."
For AccuWeather meteorologist, Nicole LoBiondo, the culture and team aspect at AccuWeather interested her.
"Right out of college, I started here at AccuWeather and what really inspired me to apply was the team aspect and the culture here," LoBiondo said.
March 14 is commonly known as “Pi Day” since the date 3/14 is the equivalent of one of the most well-known mathematical constants that starts with 3.14. Since March 14 already has a natural link to math, the date has also been recognized in recent years as “Dress for STEM Day,” a nationally-recognized day where people are encouraged to wear purple to encourage and promote girls and women to pursue STEM careers.
Mentorship is a crucial way to increase the number of women within STEM. Prioritizing diverse, respectful and inclusive environments in the STEM field, especially with young girls, is the first step to creating a more diverse field.
Grow Cei, who grew up during the height of the Space Shuttle Program, said she was inspired by the first American woman to fly in space: Sally Ride.
"I believe my support system at school and at home was essential as I got older and decided to pursue a career in a male-dominated field like meteorology," Grow Cei said.
For girls looking to get into STEM, it is never too early to start exploring career options.
"If you are a fan of someone's work, reach out to them on social media," Grow Cei said. "Don't jump right into asking for mentorship. Instead, ask if you can chat over the phone or via Zoom and see if the potential mentor is a good fit."
Giving girls suitable encouragement and educational opportunities and raising awareness that women are just as capable as men will inspire the next generation of females in STEM.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.