Pro rally driver, YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Authorities said the 55-year-old, famous for his Gymkhana series of extreme auto sports videos, was riding on a steep slope in Utah.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Pro rally driver Ken Block has died at the age of 55 following a snowmobile accident, his team Hoonigan Racing has confirmed.

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Pro rally driver Ken Block has died following a snowmobile accident in Utah, authorities said late Monday.

The 55-year-old Park City, Utah, resident was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope in the Mill Hollow area, located east of Salt Lake City, when at about 2 p.m. his vehicle upended and landed on top of him, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Block was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the incident, it said, adding that the state medical examiner's office will determine the official cause of death.

"We are saddened to hear of the loss of Kenneth and our hearts are with his family and friends so deeply affected," the office added.

Block was riding within a group but was alone when the incident occurred, officials said.

Racer Ken Block, driver of car 43, a Ford Fiesta ST for Hoonigan Racing Division, wins the "Supercar Series" of the Red Bull Global Rallycross in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on May 31, 2015. On Monday, Block died in a snowmobile accident, officials said. (Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI)

The announcement came hours after Block had posted images of snow-covered snowmobiles as Instagram Stories to his verified personal account.

Hoonigan Industries, an apparel company, confirmed the death of its co-founder online.

"Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband," it said in a statement. "He will be incredibly missed."

Block, who also co-founded the DC Shoes brand in 1994 and later sold it in 2004, was also famous for his Gymkhana series of extreme auto sports videos on YouTube.

Jenson Button, a former Formula One and Super GT Series champion, said via Twitter that he was shocked by news of Block's death.

"Such a talent that did so much for our sport," Button said. "He was a true visionary with his own unique style & infectious smile.

"Our sport lost one of the best today but more importantly a great man."

According to Hoonigan racing, Block began his rally career in 2005, winning five X Games medals in the process along with numerous other awards in other competitions.