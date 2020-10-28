7.0 earthquake in Aegean Sea rocks Greece, Turkey
By
Kevin Byrne, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Oct. 30, 2020 9:14 AM
A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Turkey Friday afternoon local time (Image/USGS)
A magnitude 7.0 earthquake in the Aegean Sea rattled parts of Greece and Turkey on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The Associated Press, citing Turkey's interior minister, reported that at least six buildings in the country's western province of Izmir were destroyed. There is no immediate word on the number of injuries or fatalities.
At least four people have died and another 120 injured, Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted around two hours after the quake, but this number may rise as search and rescue efforts continue.
Locals and officials search for survivors at a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Tuncay Dersinlioglu
It was a shallow earthquake with a depth of 6 miles (10 km), according to the USGS. Shallow temblors tend to be more damaging than those that occur deeper below the surface of the earth.
The Turkish city of Izmir, with a population of moire than 250,000, is located about 40 miles (64 km) from where the epicenter of the earthquake was recorded.
People stand outside their homes in Izmir, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Friday's earthquake was centered in the Aegean at a depth of 16.5 kilometers (10.3 miles) and registered at a 6.6 magnitude.(AP Photo/Ismail Gokmen)
The earthquake occurred shortly before 8 a.m. EDT or a little before 3 p.m. in Turkey. Light shaking from the temblor was felt across the sea in the Greek capital of Athens. There have been at least six aftershocks since with a magnitude of at least 3.0 or higher, according to the USGS.
The AP, citing Greek media, said residents of the eastern Greek island of Samos and other islands fled their homes as rockfalls were reported.
Videos surfaced on social media of flooding from what may have been a tsunami along the coast, but it is unclear how big the possible tsunami waves were and what areas were affected.
As recovery efforts begin, AccuWeather Meteorologist Rob Richards said the AccuWeather forecast for western Turkey calls for dry conditions to unfold later Friday night into Saturday morning following rounds of showers. Highs will be in the upper 60s and winds will be light with some sunshine on Saturday, he said.
"it will be dry across Greece [Saturday] with temps similar along with some sunshine," he added.
This is a developing story
