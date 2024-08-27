Powerful dust devil forms, tears right through man as he takes video

A Texas man recorded a dust devil forming and passing through him in San Antonio, Texas, on Aug. 22.

As much of Texas sweltered in hot temperatures last week, a San Antonio man recorded a powerful dust devil forming in seconds and heading straight for him on Aug. 22.

"Saw things flying around and decided to record, then the dust devil just passed right through me," the man, who appeared to be at a construction site told ViralHog.

It's never advisable to stand in the path of a dust devil. While mostly harmless, dust devils pack wind speeds that can top 60 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

What is a dust devil?

A dust devil forms when there is strong surface heating, often under totally clear skies and with only light winds, according to the NWS. They often form where two different surface types meet, such as dirt and asphalt.

Dust devils are often mistaken for tornadoes, which form as part of a thunderstorm and are connected to a cloud. While they typically don't cause injuries, a strong dust devil can pose a danger to small structures, which can be damaged or even destroyed by the dust devil's winds. While rare, these types of whirlwinds can cause injuries and even fatalities.

In 2019, a powerful dust devil tore through a packed tourist attraction in Tianmiao Town, Henan Province in China, lifting a bouncy castle into the air and tragically killing two children and injuring 20 others.

Also in 2019, a dust devil tore through a soccer field in Achocalla, Bolivia, and interrupted a local soccer game. Players and referees gathered on the side of the field and watched as this large dust devil spun across the ground, picking up a loose piece of clothing and hurling it into the air. One player was picked up by the dust devil but escaped with no injuries.