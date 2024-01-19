Police rescue child, mother as car teeters on edge of snowy drop

Boulder Police Department officers along with fire crews rescued the child and her mother after a serious crash left their vehicle hanging over a wall in Boulder, Colorado, on Jan. 16.

A heart-pounding rescue was captured on camera after a vehicle crashed and came to rest on the edge of a wall in Boulder, Colorado, on Tuesday.

The backside of the vehicle was hovering dangerously off the ground and the car was close to toppling down the icy embankment with a woman and a 4-year-old child stranded inside.

A police officer approaching a vehicle that was on the verge of rolling over a tall wall in Boulder Colorado on Jan. 16, 2024. (Boulder Police Department/TMX)

Police rushed to the scene and were able to rescue the two people from the car successfully, starting with the child, who, while being rescued, made sure that the police knew to help her mother.

The officers needed to worry about not only the vehicle tumbling over the wall but also the dangerously low temperatures. While the high temperature in Boulder on Tuesday was 39 degrees, temperatures in the evening were plummeting fast, with the mercury eventually bottoming out at 8 degrees below zero on Tuesday night.

