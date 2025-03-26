Otters escape from Wisconsin zoo enclosure amid snowstorm

(NEW Zoo & Adventure Park | Facebook)

March 24 (UPI) -- Keepers at a Wisconsin zoo are on the hunt for a pair of otters that escaped from their enclosure under cover of a snowstorm.

The New Zoo & Adventure Park in Green Bay said North American river otters Louie and Ophelia escaped amid a winter storm in the early hours of Thursday, March 20.

Zookeepers found "a small breach in buried fencing that they managed to enlarge just enough to get out," the zoo said on its website.

"Their absence was noted immediately by zookeepers doing morning rounds and standard operating procedures for animal escapes were activated," the zoo said. "Tracks in the fresh snow were evident, and a professional tracker was brought in to assist with locating the pair."

The zoo shared security camera footage of the otters playing in the snow after absconding from their enclosure.

The zoo said the otters will likely remain nearby, and might return to their habitat on their own. Officials said the animals are not likely to be in any immediate danger.

"North American river otters are native to our area and are very comfortable and capable of surviving in Wisconsin's climate," officials wrote. "The zoo is surrounded by natural ponds and other waterways which provide ample food and safe places to sleep even at this time of year."