On This Day: Standard Time Zones begin for the US, Canada

Before Nov. 18, 1883, more than 100 local times existed across North America. U.S. and Canadian railroads adopted standard time to keep trains — and people — on schedule.

Copied

Unless you’re in Arizona or Hawaii, you’ll be setting your clocks back on the first weekend of November, but how long have we as a society been doing that?

“What time is it?” used to be a surprisingly tricky question to answer in North America.

Before Nov. 18, 1883, every city and town kept its own local time, set by the position of the sun. That meant there were more than 100 different time zones across the U.S. and Canada. A train could leave one station at noon and arrive at another “noon” several minutes earlier or later — depending on where you stood on the map.

The Main Concourse of Grand Central Terminal in New York City, United States of America on July 5th, 2024. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, it was the railroads that finally brought order to the chaos. On Nov. 18, 1883, U.S. and Canadian railroads agreed to adopt a four-zone system — Eastern, Central, Mountain and Pacific — creating the foundation for the time zones we still use today.

The U.S. Naval Observatory played a crucial role by sending out accurate time signals through telegraph lines, helping synchronize clocks across the country.

Still, not everyone switched immediately. Some towns resisted, sticking to their own local “sun time” for decades. It wasn’t until 1918, with the passage of the Standard Time Act, that standard time zones became the law of the land.

That same law also established the Atlantic, Alaska, Hawaii–Aleutian, Samoa, and Chamorro time zones. Later, the Uniform Time Act introduced Daylight Saving Time and gave Congress and the U.S. Secretary of Transportation the power to adjust time zone boundaries.

What began as a railroad scheduling fix evolved into one of the most significant changes in how we manage and coordinate time.