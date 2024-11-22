North America's oldest macaroni penguin turns 40

Best Friend, a macaroni penguin living at SeaWorld San Diego, celebrated his 40th birthday at the park. (Photo Credits: SeaWorld San Diego)

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- SeaWorld San Diego is celebrating the 40th birthday of the oldest known macaroni penguin in North America.

The bird, named Best Friend, officially turned 40 on Wednesday, far surpassing the expected lifespan of 15-20 years for a macaroni penguin in the wild.

SeaWorld said Best Friend, affectionately called the "most precious old man" at the park, suffers from failing eyesight, but still has great hearing and can identify his keepers by their voices.

His favorite daily activities include "bubble-blowing antics in his water tray," "joyfully playing with trickling hoses" and letting out "ecstatic calls when spoken to."