Newborn baby rescued from earthquake rubble in Syria

Residents discovered the crying infant with the umbilical cord still attached to her mother buried underneath a collapsed apartment building. The baby arrived at the hospital with bruises, lacerations and hypothermia.

(CNN) -- A baby girl has been reportedly rescued from the rubble of her home in northern Syria following Monday's massive earthquake.

Her umbilical cord was still attached to her mother when she was found, a relative told Agence France-Presse. Her mother is believed to have died after giving birth.

"We heard a voice while we were digging," cousin Khalil al-Suwadi told the AFP on Tuesday. "We cleared the dust and found the baby with the umbilical cord (intact), so we cut it and my cousin took her to hospital."

A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey receives treatment inside an incubator at a children's hospital in the town of Afrin, Aleppo province, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Residents in the northwest Syrian town discovered the crying infant whose mother gave birth to her while buried underneath the rubble of a five-story apartment building leveled by this week’s devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor say. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

Survivors are still being pulled from the rubble in Syria and Turkey, where a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck early on Monday morning local time.

Rescue efforts have been complicated by freezing conditions, blocked roads, damaged infrastructure and several violent aftershocks.

The rescued newborn is now receiving treatment at a children's hospital in the town of Afrin, where pediatrician Hani Maarouf told the AFP that she is stable but arrived with bruises, lacerations and hypothermia.

She is believed to be the sole survivor of her immediate family, according to Suwadi. They lived in a five-story apartment building that was leveled by the quake.

A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey receives treatment inside an incubator at a children's hospital in the town of Afrin, Aleppo province, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

More than 19,000 people have been reported killed in Syria and Turkey and tens of thousands of others injured. At least 2,500 people are known to have died in Syria, where the sudden destruction is also compounding trauma and hardship for families still suffering the effects of a decade-long civil war.

Around 4 million people in northern Syria were already displaced and relying on humanitarian support as a result of war, according to James Elder, spokesman for UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund. This winter had been particularly tough due to the cold winer and a cholera outbreak.

Hospitals in the country have been overwhelmed as victims seek help, with some facilities damaged by the quake. There is particular concern about the spread of illness, especially among children.

People search through the rubble of collapsed buildings where a newborn girl was found in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey receives treatment inside an incubator at a children's hospital in the town of Afrin, Aleppo province, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

