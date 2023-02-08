Here's how to help following the Turkey, Syria earthquake

The deadliest earthquake in over a decade struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, prompting an unfathomable humanitarian crisis. Here's how you can support rescue and recovery efforts.

Drone pictures show the scale of destruction in the Turkish province of Hatay.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed over 11,000 people in Turkey and Syria and left hundreds of thousands without homes, prompting an unfathomable humanitarian crisis. To add to the disaster, cold weather is posing an additional challenge for rescue and recovery crews along with displaced survivors.

With people looking for ways to help, it's important to research charities before donating. Charity Navigator has also compiled a list of nonprofit organizations that are involved in recovery efforts across Turkey and Syria and rated them on their transparency and effectiveness. Here are some of the places where you can safely donate:

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

An association of over 190 national Red Cross and Red Crescent organizations, including the American Red Cross, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is requesting donations for its Disaster Response Emergency Fund so it can send "immediate cash assistance."

"The vulnerabilities are coupled on top of harsh winter conditions, making it unbearable for many," said Xavier Castellanos, IFRC under-secretary-general for National Society Development and Operations Coordination. "The vulnerable living conditions, particularly in Syria, are even further stretched due to the decade-long war. People who lost their homes and loved ones need our support. We must join forces and do our best to help."

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) is in both Turkey and Syria, working to provide emergency assistance. In Turkey, UNICEF is supporting search and rescue efforts and distributing hygiene kits, blankets and warm clothing while also coordinating the evacuation of children living in group homes located in the impacted areas, according to its website. In Syria, UNICEF is assessing the impact on main water stations and water storage facilities as well as providing emergency water access for displaced families.

Countries from around the world help quake recovery efforts

Doctors without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontères

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) responds to medical emergencies around the world. With crews already present in the region, the organization was able to respond within the first few hours of the earthquake, according to the MSF website. The organization is in touch with health authorities to provide support.

Syrian American Medical Society Foundation

A global medical relief organization founded in the United States, the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) has provided medical relief in Syria and neighboring countries since its launch in 2007. SAMS supports at least 36 medical facilities in the impacted region of northwestern Syria, plus a regional office in Gaziantep, Turkey, and other medical facilities in the country. At least four of the foundation's medical facilities have been damaged by the earthquake, three of which were closed due to severe damage.

Donations would allow SAMS to secure emergency first aid supplies, bandages, wound dressings and other medical supplies.

GlobalGiving

A nonprofit group that connects local nonprofits with donors and companies, GlobalGiving set up a relief fund in response to the Turkey and Syria earthquake. As of Wednesday, over $700,000 has been raised to meet the goal of $5 million.

"All donations to this fund will support Turkey (officially known as the Republic of Turkiye) and Syria earthquake relief and recovery efforts," according to the website. "Initially, the fund helps first responders meet survivors' immediate needs for food, fuel, clean water, medicine and shelter. As needs evolve, we will prioritize longer-term recovery efforts run by local, vetted organizations in the impacted areas."

Save the Children

Save the Children is working in both northwestern Syria and Turkey with teams planning to support communities with winterization and emergency kits, including blankets and winter coats, according to the organization's website. Donations to the Children's Emergency Fund can be made here.

CARE

CARE is accepting donations to provide food, shelter, hygiene kits, cold weather supplies, cash assistance and other resources to communities hit by the earthquake.

