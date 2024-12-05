Man injured saving wife from polar bear attack in Canada

A polar bear "lunged" at the woman in her driveway, police said. Her husband "leapt onto the animal" to halt the attack.

Copied

Polar bear in Hudson Bay, Nunavut, Canada. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

A man was seriously injured fighting off a polar bear that attacked his wife in Canada on Tuesday, and the animal was fatally shot by a neighbor, police said.

The Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service said officers working in the Fort Severn First Nation detachment responded to a report of gunfire at a residential address in Fort Severn, on the northern coast of Ontario, early Tuesday. Police had also been made aware of a possible bear sighting in the area.

Officers arrived to find a deceased polar bear, and learned a man had been transported to the community nursing station with injuries.

Investigators learned a man and woman left their home before 5 a.m. to find their dogs. In their driveway, a polar bear "lunged" at the woman, police said, and her husband "leapt onto the animal" to halt the attack. The bear instead turned its attention to the man, mauling him.

During the attack, an armed neighbor arrived and shot the bear multiple times. The bear retreated to to nearby wooded area but soon died of its injuries.

The man sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries to his arm and legs, and is expected to recover, police said.

Police said officers would continue to patrol the community to ensure there are no other bears in the area.

Reporting by TMX