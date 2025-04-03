LA wildfire death toll rises to 30 after human remains discovered in Aldadena ruins

Copied

From the air, you can see the extreme scale of devastation left behind by wildfires in Southern California.

The death toll from the devastating wildfires that tore through Los Angeles County earlier this year has climbed to 30 after human remains were discovered Wednesday in Altadena, officials confirmed.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Special Operations Response Team responded to the 900 block of Boston Street on April 2, where the remains were recovered and later confirmed to be human. Authorities have not yet released details about the identity of the individual.

The remains are believed to be linked to one of two deadly wildfires that erupted on Jan. 7 and spread rapidly across the region, fueled by dry conditions and gusty winds. Eighteen people were killed in the Eaton Fire, while another 12 lost their lives in the Palisades Fire.

Because of the severe damage caused by the intense fire, identifying the remains is a complex process. The medical examiner’s office said it relies on multiple scientific methods, including DNA analysis, comparison of dental records and review of medical records. Investigators also work closely with law enforcement to gather information on individuals who have been reported missing in connection with the wildfires.

“Due to the complexity of these methods and the process, it can take considerable time to confirm a decedent’s identity in these types of cases,” the medical examiner’s office said in a statement.

Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter reveals AccuWeather’s estimate of total damage and economic loss from the devastating wildfires that scorched Southern California to be $250 billion to $275 billion.

The Palisades Fire, which ignited near Pacific Palisades, scorched 23,707 acres and destroyed 6,833 structures, according to Cal Fire. The Eaton Fire, which started in Altadena, consumed 14,021 acres and destroyed 9,413 structures.

Together, the blazes mark one of the deadliest and most destructive wildfire events in Southern California history.