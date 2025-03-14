Eagle fans worry about missing chick as Jackie and Shadow protect eaglets amid heavy snow, 100-mph winds

Braving the storm: Jackie and Shadow, the renowned bald eagle pair of Big Bear Valley, protect their new eaglets amidst 80-100 mph winds and heavy snow.

As a powerful storm hit California, bringing heavy rain and feet of mountain snow, eagle life in Big Bear Valley faced a tough challenge: Winds reached up to 100 mph, and the snow kept piling up. Amid this harsh weather, a remarkable scene unfolded in the nest high up in a pine tree.

Bald eagle Jackie huddled in her nest, protecting her new eaglets. Friends of Big Bear Valley, which operates the 24/7 livestreamed camera mounted above Jackie and Shadow’s nest in Southern California’s San Bernardino Mountains, observed the eagle's resilience in an update on Facebook. "Jackie is such an amazing mom. Despite the storms, she always shows her strength as she covers and protects her chicks."

Jackie hunkered down as snow piled up on her back and wings. The ridges and peaks of the mountains in Southern California picked up at least a foot of snow, AccuWeather Meteorologist Jesse Ferrell noted.

"Even with the bad weather, Jackie and Shadow worked hard to keep their eaglets safe," Friends of Big Bear Valley noted. "They prepared their nest and made sure their chicks were well-fed. Just yesterday, they completed 11 feedings. The third feeding brought joy to their fans as both parents fed the chicks together, a rare and touching sight."

Unfortunately, on Friday morning, in the wake of the storm, fans began to worry as there seemed to be just two eaglets inside Jackie and Shadow's nest.

While there has been no confirmation from Friends of Big Bear Valley, the livestream showed Jackie and Shadow feeding their young eaglets and it appeared that only two of the three were present. It’s not yet clear why one of the eaglets seemed to be missing.

(Image credit: Friends of Big Bear Valley)

Devastated fans looked back at the live feed attempting to piece together what might have happened to the apparently missing chick.

"At 4:39 a.m., Jackie gets up to look at her babies and seems to dig in the snow towards the part of the nest nearest the camera," one woman commented. "There only appear to be two babies in the nest at that time, and it looks as if she is searching for where the third went."

"I tried looking back at the live video and went back as far as I could and I never saw anything happen. I'm so confused and sad for them," another eagle fan typed.

Tens of thousands of people around the world have watched and cheered as the three babies learn to eat and stretch their tiny wings. But the odds for the survival of all three were already stacked against the chicks before they hatched. Statistically, only 50 percent of bald eagle eggs successfully hatch, and 70 percent of those survive their first year, according to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.

Mortality is highest for eagles in their first year of life, especially their first six months. Weather is their biggest threat with their first winter being crucial. Some biologists have estimated mortality as high as 72 percent within one year as eaglets are born without their waterproof feathers and all the down layers that keep warm air in and cold air out. Crucial waterproof feathers usually come in about six weeks after hatching.

Though the precarious survival statistics serve as a somber reminder of nature's relentless challenges, they also underscore the remarkable resilience required for survival. Jackie’s unwavering perseverance as a mother further illuminates the strength and determination inherent in these majestic birds.