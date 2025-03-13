'Cat really does have nine lives': Cat believed dead in LA wildfire reunited with tearful owner

The tall tale that cats have nine lives may have some truth, at least for a resilient Maine Coon named Aggie from California.

Aggie, a Maine coon cat, was believed to have died in the Palisades Fire in California in January. Aggie was found earlier this month close to her home.

In a remarkable turn of events, a Los Angeles resident has been reunited with her beloved cat, Aggie, two months after the Palisades wildfire destroyed her home. The fire, which ravaged over 23,000 acres and decimated nearly 6,000 structures, including her home, left 82-year-old Carolyn Kiefer fearing the worst for her feline companion.

Kiefer's family spent several weeks looking for Aggie once they were able to access the fire-ravaged home, but the cat was nowhere to be found.

Kiefer’s hope was reignited when she received an unexpected call from the West Los Angeles Animal Shelter. They had found Aggie, emaciated and badly burned but alive, near the remnants of Carolyn's home. Animal control was able to identify Aggie thanks to her microchip.

The emotional reunion, captured on video by Kiefer's daughter Carolyn, quickly went viral, garnering over a million likes on TikTok. The footage shows Katherine tearfully embracing Aggie, visibly overwhelmed by the unexpected joy.

(Image credit: Carolyn Kiefer)

“I never thought I’d see her again,” Katherine said. “I was so worried she’d think we abandoned her. It’s a miracle she survived.”

Despite suffering from severe malnutrition and burns, Aggie is now on the mend. She has undergone multiple blood transfusions and is receiving specialized care to aid her recovery. “She was skin and bones when they found her, but she’s a fighter,” Carolyn shared.

(Photo credit: Carolyn Kiefer via GoFundMe)

(Photo credit: Carolyn Kiefer via GoFundMe)

The family’s relief and happiness have resonated widely, with their GoFundMe campaign for Aggie’s medical expenses already raising more than $33,000 of the $20,000 goal.

“That cat truly has nine lives,” Carolyn said. “Never give up hope, and never underestimate the survival instincts of our furry friends.”