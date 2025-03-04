Gray fox rescued from California's Airport Fire set free after rehab

A fox burned in a wildfire from late last year recovered for five months and was released back in the wild this week.

The Airport Fire burned 23,526 acres in Southern California's Santa Ana Mountains in September and October 2024. More than 100 structures were destroyed in the fire.

After months of rehabilitation, a gray fox who survived the Airport Fire in Orange County has been released back into the wild, right in time for World Wildlife Day on March 3.

The San Diego Humane Society shared video of the March 2 release of the gray fox in Orange County, not far from where he was originally found.

The fox was rescued from the fire by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife on Sept. 20, 2024, and brought to the San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Campus for medical treatment. The fox had second- and third-degree burns on all four paws, and needed daily treatment from the Project Wildlife medical team to have any chance of survival. He lost several digits, nails and paw pads.

With pain therapy and innovative treatments, including three sessions of donated fluorescent light therapy from local veterinarian Todd Cecil, the fox's wounds eventually healed. The rehab team made sure he had specialized care, enrichment, and a balanced diet.

Near the end of his recovery, the gray fox was moved from the indoor hospital to an outdoor enclosure in preparation for release. Remote trail cameras helped staff monitor his health and behavior. Once he was "skillfully climbing and jumping through his habitat," the staff knew he was ready to leave.