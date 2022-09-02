Dramatic air rescue footage shows dog dangling above Arizona desert

A prolonged heat wave in the Southwest that has pushed temperatures into the 100s left two adventurers and their pet ill-equipped and in a dangerous position as they hiked a trail known for being treacherous.

Two hikers and their pet dog were so overcome by the intense Arizona heat on Sunday, making them extremely dehydrated that they were unable to walk out on their own and had to be airlifted to safety.

The Southwest has been experiencing a brutal heat wave recently, with temperatures soaring into the triple digits or teetering on the brink most days.

The hikers and Whisky the dog were trekking along a remote trail near Romero Pass in Catalina State Park, about 13 miles northeast of Tucson, when they became dehydrated and weakened to the point they could no longer continue on, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. They called for help to get them out, and shortly after, a rescue crew with the Sheriff's Department was deployed.

After locating the group in the remote canyon area, the hikers and the dog were one-by-one tethered with lines and slowly hoisted up to a waiting helicopter.

He was a little wiggly but was otherwise “the best patient,” the rescue deputy told WGN-TV.

"The hikers and dog are all doing fine now," officials with the Sheriff's Department said.

The trail that leads to Romero Pass, Romero Canyon Trail, is a progressively difficult trail, according to Arizona State Parks. Hiking from Romero Canyon Trail to the pass is 7.2 miles and a treacherous elevation gain of 3,300 feet. The hike is estimated to take about five hours one way, according to the park website.

The high temperature in Tucson on Sunday was 98 degrees, according to AccuWeather data, and readings at the Catalina State Park weather station, located about 6 miles west of the trail, reached 94 degrees. The weather station in Catalina State Park sits at an elevation of 2,700 feet while Romero Pass peaks at an elevation of 6,000 feet, so temperatures were likely a bit lower at the pass.

Despite the elevation differences, temperatures would likely still be in the 80s at peak elevation, and without water, any temperature becomes dangerous. Too much time spent in the heat can quickly lead to illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke, which could prove fatal.

Temperatures at Catalina State Park did not dip below the 80s until just before 10 p.m. on Sunday. On average, Catalina State Park does not typically record its last temperature at or above 95 degrees until Oct. 11.

Dangerous late-summer heat has been impacting much of the West and is expected to drag on through the weekend. To the northwest of Tucson, Death Valley could break an all-time September record high on Friday in California. Excessive heat warnings span from Arizona to much of California, Nevada, Oregon and Idaho.

The Sheriff's Department that oversaw the hikers' rescue on Sunday urged safety on the trails, such as hiking early in the day and drinking plenty of electrolytes as well as water.

"When you are halfway finished with your water, turn around. Remember, call 911 at the first sign of heat issues. Rescue is a no-charge service in the state of Arizona," officials said.

