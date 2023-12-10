Freezing temperatures, power outages as Tennessee residents clean up after deadly tornadoes

Substations are so damaged officials cannot give a restoration timeline. This could lead to dangerous conditions as Nashville residents can expect AccuWeather RealFeels down into the upper 20s Sunday night.

Buildings in Tennessee were damaged after tornadoes moved through the area on Dec. 9. Some people can be seen already repairing their homes.

Daylight Sunday revealed unfathomable destruction in the wake of several reported tornadoes that tore through Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

Six people were confirmed dead in Clarksville and Madison, and more than 80 were treated at hospitals, according to local officials.

Search and rescue crews, including the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team, spent Sunday searching damaged structures for survivors and clearing debris.

According to a statement from Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, hundreds of structures have been damaged, 271 with major damage making them uninhabitable. "There are 91 structures that are totally destroyed...the vast majority of these structures are residential dwellings."

Tennessee tornado destruction

Homeowners, community members and emergency workers began cleaning up after the violent storms shredded neighborhoods, tossed vehicles and knocked out power to tens of thousands.

Marco Tulio Gabriel Pérez arrived in Nashville after hearing that his sister and 2-year-old nephew were killed in the tornado. He told The Associated Press two other children in the family survived with minor injuries.

“Regrettably, a tragedy happened here. Since it’s a tornado, it came through like you can see here. She lived in this trailer. The other trailer overturned on top of my deceased sister. She remained underneath, the other trailer went on top,” Pérez told The AP in Spanish.

In Montgomery County, about an hour northwest of Nashville, three people, including a child, died after a reported tornado struck. About 60 people were treated for injuries at area medical facilities, including nine who were transferred in critical condition to a Nashville hospital, Jimmie Edwards, Montgomery County’s director of emergency services, told the AP.

As of Sunday evening, Poweroutage.us was showing more than 35,000 customers still without power, and some of that isn't likely to be restored soon. Nashville Electric Service CEO Teresa Broyles-Aplin said several substations were so severely damaged she couldn't give a clear timeline on restoration, according to ABC Nashville affiliate WKRN.

In Clarksville, it could take even longer. During a press conference Sunday, Montgomery County Mayor Joe Pitts said the Clarksville Department of Electricity is reporting ongoing outages.

“This is a multiple-day event,” Pitts said. “It could be a couple of weeks before we get power restored.”

That could lead to dangerous conditions for people cleaning up and those who lost their homes. AccuWeather forecasters say the temperature is expected to plunge below freezing on Sunday night.

"Our forecast low for Nashville tonight is 30, roughly 5 degrees below the historical average low for this time of the year. High pressure will be moving in, allowing winds to become light at only 4-8 mph; this will drop AccuWeather RealFeels down into the upper 20s," said AccuWeather meteorologist Grady Gilman. "Although nothing out of the ordinary, these chillier conditions can impact those who may have lost power and heat and may slow recovery efforts."

Tomorrow will remain on the chillier side with a forecast high of 50 degrees Fahrenheit, also about 5 degrees below the historical average for Nashville. Luckily, it will be dry throughout the region for the next couple of days and no further disruptions from weather outside of the seasonably chilly weather are expected.

In a statement thanking the community for "an outpouring of support and donations," the Clarksville-Montgomery County School School System announced all schools would be closed through Tuesday. Local news outlets are publishing lists of shelters across the areas most impacted by storms for people who need a place to stay.