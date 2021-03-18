Flooding inundates communities in eastern Australia
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Mar. 18, 2021 12:22 PM EDT
Drivers maneuvered through flooded streets in Oahu, Hawaii, on March 15, after heavy rain fell on the area.
Heavy rain that soaked parts of Australia this week flooded roadways and caused some evacuations, and AccuWeather forecasters are warning that more heavy rain is poised to hit the region in the coming days.
During a 24-hour period leading up to Wednesday morning, 550 mm (21.65 inches) of rain inundated the coastal community of Byfield, Queensland.
Farther inland, 216 mm (8.50 inches) of rain in 24-hours led to flash flooding in Sapphire, Queensland, when waters in Retreat Creek rose about 9 meters (nearly 30 feet) within a few hours early on Wednesday. The creek crested near major flood stage before waters started falling later in the day.
Water level gauge for Retreat Creek as Sapphire shows the rapid 9-meter rise in water levels on Wednesday. The creek crested at 9.60 meters (31.50 feet) on Wednesday morning, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.
The rapid rise in water caught some off guard. According to 9 News, homes in low-lying parts of the town were evacuated, and some people had to be rescued from rooftops and cars.
Following the drenching rain earlier in the week, even more rain is forecast for the region.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to remain across eastern Queensland through the end of the week, but the heaviest of the rain can shift farther to the south and impact portions of eastern New South Wales.
“Rain totals into the weekend are expected to reach 75-150 mm (3-6 inches) in northeastern New South Wales,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls. “The hardest-hit areas could see 300 mm (12 inches) of rain within a short period of time that can lead to flooding.”
The heaviest rain is expected to fall along the coast, generally to the north of Sydney.
Residents of eastern Australia will not get a break from the wet weather beyond this weekend.
“Another round of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms will soak portions of Queensland and New South Wales early next week," according to Nicholls added.
“Victoria and South Australia can get rainfall as well, but the threat of flooding will be lower in these areas,” he said.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.