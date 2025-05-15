'Fledge watch' underway as Jackie and Shadow's baby eagles prepare to fly for the first time

The sky above Big Bear Valley is about to welcome two new flyers: Sunny and Gizmo, the beloved bald eagle chicks of Jackie and Shadow.

One of the chicks tests out its wings when a burst of wind comes along. (Photo credit: Friends of Big Bear Valley/Facebook)

Sunny and Gizmo, the beloved bald eagle chicks of Big Bear Valley in California, are on the brink of a major milestone: their first flight.

Eaglets typically develop flight feathers over a period of 8-12 weeks. By week 10, they usually have enough feathers and are large enough to take their first flight. Eagles typically fledge, meaning they take their first flight and leave the nest, between 10 and 14 weeks of age. They begin preparing for this transition by flapping their wings, hopping onto branches and practicing short flights around the nest.

Sunny hatched on March 3 and Gizmo hatched a day later. The third eaglet hatched on March 6 and later died during a snowstorm in the middle of the month.

According to Sandy Steers, Executive Director of Friends of Big Bear Valley, "Sunny’s hard, determined flapping created a little bit of lift—at least for half a second at a time." Gizmo, just four days younger, is not far behind, practicing wing flapping and even attempting to branch onto nearby limbs.

Their parents, Jackie and Shadow, have been diligently preparing their babies for the exciting moment, bringing in sticks to reinforce the nest and providing plenty of food to ensure their strength. Observers have noted the siblings' playful interactions and growing independence, such as self-feeding and spending nights alone in the nest.

Fans worldwide have been captivated by the live-streamed footage of this eagle family, watching as Sunny and Gizmo grow and develop. The nest, perched 145 feet up a pine tree, offers a panoramic view of Big Bear Lake, providing a stunning backdrop for these young eagles' early life stages.

Sunny and Gizmo grow up

As Fledge Watch continues, viewers eagerly anticipate the moment Sunny and Gizmo will spread their wings and soar into the skies. Their first flights will not only be a testament to their growth but also a celebration of the resilience and dedication of their parents, Jackie and Shadow.

As eagles Jackie and Shadow tended to their 3 eggs on March 3, multiple cracks appeared in the eggs as the babies began to break out of the eggs in the Big Bear Valley nest.

The Friends of Big Bear Valley are inviting eagle enthusiasts to participate in a contest to guess the exact date and hour each eaglet will take flight. Winners will receive certificates commemorating their accurate predictions.

To join the Fledge Watch and submit your guesses, visit FledgeFest 2025. Only one guess per person is allowed, and entries must be submitted before the May 16 deadline. This is a unique opportunity to be part of Sunny and Gizmo's journey into the sky.

Stay tuned to the live cam and keep an eye out for that exhilarating moment when these young eagles spread their wings and soar for the first time!