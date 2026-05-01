Firefighters rescue chameleon named Mr. Peeps from house fire

Officials wrote the lizard "soon had some color back in his cheeks and was returned safely to his grateful owner."

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Firefighters with the chameleon Mr. Peeps, after his rescue. (Image credit: Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service)

April 30 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England responded to a house fire sparked by an unattended candle and ended up rescued a chameleon named Mr. Peeps.

The Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said on social media that a crew from Loughborough Fire Station responded to a house fire in Shepshed that started from a candle in a bedroom.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and rescued a chameleon named Mr. Peeps.

Officials wrote the lizard "soon had some color back in his cheeks and was returned safely to his grateful owner."

Firefighters said the incident should serve as an important safety reminder.

"Remember, never leave candles unattended -- keep them on a stable surface away from flammable materials like clothes, curtains and towels," the post said.