Another rescued sloth dies from Orlando attraction; 12 remain stable, zoo says

Central Florida Zoo is caring for surviving animals from “Sloth World” after at least 31 deaths tied to poor conditions. The sloth named "Bandit" died days after being rescued.

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A rescued sloth at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford, Florida, on April 27, 2026.

Another sloth died on Wednesday from a failed Orlando, Florida, attraction days after 13 sloths were given over to the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens.

Thirteen sloths rescued from an Orlando, Florida, attraction were stable condition after their first days of care, offering a glimmer of hope in a case that has drawn national attention following the deaths of at least 31 animals.

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford said its veterinary team has been closely monitoring the animals since they arrived last week from the shuttered “Sloth World” operation. Initial assessments found many of the sloths were dehydrated and underweight, with several requiring critical care.

All 13 survived their first two days with the zoo, but on Wednesday the zoo said a sloth named "Bandit," who faced more difficulties with his health, had died.

"We are saddened to share that, despite our best efforts, Bandit, one of 13 sloths recently accepted into our care, passed today," the zoo said in a statement. "Bandit had been in critical condition since his arrival, showing signs of severe lethargy, dehydration, nutritional and electrolyte imbalances, and gastrointestinal complications. Despite continual care from the Zoo’s veterinary and animal care teams, including assisted feedings, fluid therapy, blood monitoring, glucose supplementation and vitamin supplementation, his condition remained fragile, and declined rapidly this morning. Ultimately, the difficult decision was made for humane euthanasia."

A rescued sloth named Bandit eats a carrot at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford, Florida, on April 27, 2026.

The animals are being kept in quarantine for at least 30 days while staff provide round-the-clock treatment and evaluate their long-term needs.

The rescue follows mounting scrutiny of Sloth World, a planned Orlando tourist attraction on International Drive that never opened. Investigations found that more than 31 sloths imported for the exhibit died between late 2024 and early 2025 while being housed in a warehouse with inadequate conditions, as first reported by Inside Climate News.

According to an incident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, many of the deaths were linked to “cold stun” during a winter cold spell when heating systems failed. Others were reported to be in poor health or emaciated.

Sloths are native to the warm rainforests of Central and South America. When temperatures drop, their bodies can’t function properly, leading to digestive shutdown or what’s known as cold stunning.

Two rescued sloths receive care at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford, Florida, on April 27, 2026.

The deaths, along with reports of a lack of proper utilities and oversight, sparked public outrage and prompted authorities to halt the project before it could open.

Zoo officials said they stepped in after being asked to take the surviving animals, emphasizing their experience caring for sloths and commitment to giving them the best chance at recovery.

"The other 12 sloths remain in stable condition and we continue to focus our efforts on providing them with the best care we can," the zoo said.

For now, the focus remains on rehabilitation, with cautious optimism that the rescued sloths can recover.