'Extreme weather' makes Dictionary.com’s word of the year shortlist

Each year, Dictionary.com’s "Word of the Year" and its shortlisted nominees encapsulate significant moments in language and culture. These words act as a linguistic time capsule, mirroring social trends and global events that define the year. For 2024, one of the standout nominees is "extreme weather," reflecting a term that has shifted from scientific jargon to everyday vernacular.

In 2024, the term "extreme weather" experienced a substantial rise in usage across various platforms, Dictionary.com noted. News outlets, social media and even casual conversations buzzed with discussions about record-breaking temperatures, devastating storms and massive flooding. Key events such as Hurricane Helene, the severe drought in Brazil, flooding in Nigeria and the rampant wildfires in Canada, Portugal and California dominated headlines and conversations alike.

Workers, community members, and business owners clean up debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Marshall, North Carolina on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (Photo credit: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The surge in the term's usage is also evident in digital behavior, with web searches for "extreme weather" increasing by 70% in January 2024 compared to the same month in the previous year. This uptick underscores the growing public awareness and concern about climate change and its impacts.

While "demure" claimed the top spot as Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year, "extreme weather" joins other notable words like "brain-rot," "brat," and "Midwest nice" on the shortlist, each capturing pivotal aspects of contemporary life and language in 2024.