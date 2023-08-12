Extending Aloha: How to help those affected by the Maui wildfires

As the Maui wildfires continue to test the resilience of the island's community, the outpouring of support and solidarity -- the extension of aloha -- serves as a beacon of hope.

Copied

A long road to recovery is ahead of the residents of the Hawaiian island of Maui in the aftermath of deadly wildfires that have devastated the area.

As wildfires continue to rage on Maui, and the death toll from the blazes surpasses Hawaii's worst natural disaster on record, the scope of the devastation is becoming more and more apparent. About 80% of Lahaina, has been destroyed, including several cherished landmarks steeped in history and of cultural importance to Maui.

Officials warn that there's a long road to recovery ahead for the affected communities.

“Now I want to caution everyone, Lahaina is a devastated zone,” Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Friday in an interview with local station KHON. Those returning home “will see destruction like they’ve not ever seen in their lives. Everyone, please brace themselves as they go back," he continued.

“It will be a new Lahaina that Maui builds in its own image with its own values,” Green said on Thursday, as he noted that upward of 1,700 buildings have been destroyed and will need to be rebuilt.

AccuWeather estimated the total damages and economic losses of the Maui wildfires will total $8 to $10 billion.

As the community rallies together, and people across the world lend a helping hand, there are several ways people can contribute and make a difference for the Maui wildfire victims.

Whether looking to donate money or items or volunteer time, people can vet charities and organizations using tools such as Charity Navigator, CharityWatch, or GuideStar.

Deadly Maui wildfire leaves behind devastation

The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross Maui Chapter is actively involved in providing shelter, food and comfort to those displaced by the wildfires. The Red Cross is accepting monetary donations to support its relief efforts. Contributions can be made online through its website, specifying that the donation is intended for the Maui wildfire relief.

AccuWeather spoke live with the American Red Cross on Aug. 11 as volunteers flew in from around the world to help the survivors of the state’s catastrophic fires.

Maui United Way

Maui United Way has set up a Maui Fire and Disaster Relief Donation page, where visitors can contribute monetary donations online. "All donations will provide direct relief to families and nonprofits directly affected by the Maui Fire Disaster," Maui Nui Strong stated on its website.

Maui Food Bank

According to the Maui Food Bank website, where monetary donations can be submitted online, it will offer food to disaster relief efforts. "With every $1 donated, the Maui Food Bank can provide four meals to the hungry living in our island community. Give now and together we can make a difference," its website reads.

Mercy Chefs

Mercy Chefs, a Virginia-based disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization, is on the ground in Maui partnering with local churches to offer meals and resources to those affected by the wildfires, as well as first responders and volunteers. To support Mercy Chefs in its disaster response, visit its site on Maui wildfires.

The stories we are hearing here on the beautiful island of #Maui are heartbreaking. This is Brad, a 40-year resident of #Lahaina and the owner of a local construction company. He has built dozens of homes and buildings across Lahaina — he even built @citizenchurch.maui, where we… pic.twitter.com/GwFv75lnNI — Mercy Chefs (@MercyChefs) August 12, 2023

World Central Kitchen

According to the World Central Kitchen (WCK) website, its "teams are on the ground working with local partners to get much-needed meals to evacuees and emergency workers." Visitors can donate money to help WCK feed those affected by the devastating fires.

Residents of Lahaina have started returning to their neighborhoods to see what is left of their homes after the Maui fires. Communities are still without power & water, so WCK teams are setting up distribution points to provide fresh meals to impacted families. #ChefsForHawaii pic.twitter.com/91b4o0wTbi — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) August 12, 2023

Maui Humane Society

Maui Humane Society will be providing supplies and emergency kits to shelters, according to its website. Visitors can donate money to assist in its fire disaster relief efforts.

HERE'S HOW YOU CAN HELP

1) SOS Foster-We need to get animals OUT of the shelter to make space!

2) Drop off pet supplies (Food, litter and pop-up kennels)-These will be handed out to the community

3) Donate-so we can continue to perform lifesaving medical procedures #hurricanedora pic.twitter.com/wTqsCasC18 — Maui Humane Society (@mauihumane) August 9, 2023

Local Community Centers

Several community centers across Maui have been transformed into temporary shelters for evacuees. These centers are in need of food, water, clothing and essential supplies to support displaced people. Donating non-perishable food items, clean clothing, blankets and toiletries directly to these centers can make an immediate impact.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Social Media efforts to mobilize support

In addition to monetary and material donations, social media has proven to be a powerful tool in mobilizing support. Hashtags like #MauiWildfireRelief and #MauiStrong are spreading awareness about the ongoing crisis and encouraging people worldwide to contribute to relief efforts. Sharing stories, updates and information about donation drives and volunteer opportunities has helped amplify the impact of community initiatives.

Volunteer opportunities

Apart from monetary donations, many local organizations are seeking volunteers to help with various tasks, such as distributing supplies, providing emotional support and assisting in cleanup efforts once it's safe to do so. Check with local community centers, churches and non-profit organizations for volunteer opportunities and ways to get involved.

For more information, visit Maui Strong, another resource providing a comprehensive guide on how to help.

As the Maui wildfires continue to test the resilience of the island's community, the outpouring of support and solidarity -- the extension of aloha -- serves as a beacon of hope.

"Aloha is the true meaning and symbol of the Hawaiian culture and lifestyle: respect and love one another, and live in harmony with everything around you. Aloha is not something that is spoken, it is something that must be experienced," according to Skyline Hawaii.

AI was used for idea generation in this article. All information has been vetted, confirmed and edited by the AccuWeather editorial team.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.