Catastrophic wildfires in Maui: AccuWeather estimates damage, economic loss of $8 to $10 billion

AccuWeather experts break down the factors that led to the disaster -- and estimate what the cost of the "heartbreaking wildfire tragedy."

AccuWeather’s Jonathan Porter stresses the long-term impacts facing Hawaii, after deadly wildfires in Maui County caused at least 36 fatalities and destroyed many homes in the town of Lahaina.

AccuWeather estimates the total damage and economic toll of the catastrophic wildfires in Hawaii that decimated Lahaina, a historic town on the island of Maui, is $8 to $10 billion.

At least 53 lives were claimed by the destructive Maui blazes, CNN reports. The wildfires will go down as the deadliest in the United States in at least five years when the 2018 Camp Fire killed 85 people.

Upwards of 1,700 buildings have been destroyed, according to Gov. Josh Green.

AccuWeather's damage and economic cost estimate is preliminary, as the full extent of the destruction is not yet clear.

What factors led to the wildfire disaster?

"As we’ve seen in several other recent natural disasters, several different factors seem to have conspired together in the same place at the same time to produce the heartbreaking wildfire tragedy in Maui," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said.

Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The first factor behind the cataclysmic fires may seem counterintuitive. Parts of the region picked up more rainfall than the historical average during the first half of last winter. The Hahului International Airport on Maui observed precipitation above the historical average during December and January.

"This can lead to greater growth of grasses and other vegetation than what might occur in other years," Porter explained.

On top of that, non-native vegetation covers approximately a quarter of Hawaii’s land area, and the invasive plants, which include grasses and shrubs, can turn highly flammable in the dry season, an expert told CNN.

From February through July, each month yielded precipitation below the historical average, Porter said. This below-average rainfall in recent months caused vegetation to dry out. However, even with dry fuel, fires need a spark and a means to spread.

CNN Newsource correspondent Mike Valerio explains what he is seeing as people are evacuated from multiple cities in Hawaii.

"Unusually gusty downslope winds in recent days accelerated by the differences in atmospheric pressure from a strong area of high pressure well north of Hawaii and Hurricane Dora passing well south of Hawaii further rapidly dried out these grasses and other vegetation, leading to a tinder-box situation, ripe for any fire to grow rapidly," Porter said. The same winds helped to fan the flames at a dangerously fast rate.

Category 4 Hurricane Dora passed well south of Hawaii, about 800 miles away. It was an intense but compact storm with hurricane-force winds only extending 30 miles out from its center Wednesday as the catastrophe unfolded. Tropical-storm-force winds stretched out farther at about 115 miles Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Dora's maximum sustained winds briefly peaked at 145 mph early Thursday morning. Gusts reached as high as 170 mph.

A close-up of major Hurricane Dora, as seen on AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite, early Wednesday morning, Aug. 9, 2023.

"This makes Dora the strongest hurricane of the season thus far in the central Pacific basin, and third-strongest in the entire Pacific Ocean, behind only Typhoons Mawar and Khanun," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said.

The National Weather Service (NWS) noted that the high winds funneled between Dora and the area of high pressure to the north combined with low humidity on the island to create "dangerous fire weather conditions."

Devastating economic toll of the infernos

Much of Maui’s economy is based on tourism, with some estimating that tourism accounts for 75% of the revenue generated on the island. That industry will be hard hit, and it will take months if not longer to recover.

Communications and power infrastructure have also been severely affected by the disaster, leaving thousands without means to contact emergency services or their loved ones.

Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Hospitals have been overwhelmed by burn patients and individuals affected by smoke inhalation, further straining emergency response efforts.

AccuWeather’s damage estimate incorporates independent methods to evaluate direct and indirect impacts of the storm, including both insured and uninsured losses. It factors in damages to property, job and wage losses, impacts to crops, infrastructure damage, interruption of the supply chain, auxiliary business losses, and flight delays or cancellations.

The estimate also accounts for the costs of evacuations, relocations, emergency management, and government expenses for cleanup operations.

The extent of the devastation calls for a long and challenging recovery process that will require the collective efforts of the community and support from authorities.

"This is yet another reminder of the tremendous risk to people and property posed by wildfires, which can occur outside of areas and times of the year that most people may expect the greatest risk for wildfires," Porter added.

