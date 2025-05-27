Elephant seal wanders into residential neighborhood

(Photo credit: Cape of Good Hope SPCA via Facebook)

May 27 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in South Africa said a "coordinated rescue plan is currently in action" to return a wandering elephant seal to the ocean after the animal made a surprise appearance in a suburban Cape Town neighborhood.

Residents posted photos and videos to social media when the elephant seal came wandering up the middle of a road in Gordon's Bay.

"A coordinated rescue plan is currently in action in Gordon's Bay to help the sub-adult male elephant seal safely return to his ocean home," the Cape of Good Hope SPCA said on social media.

Photos from the scene show the elephant seal lounging next to a road and snuggling up to the hood of an SPCA vehicle.

"The situation is under control, and we're now waiting for a wildlife vet to arrive and safely sedate the seal for transport," officials wrote.