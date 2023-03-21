Strong earthquake strikes Afghanistan, with tremors felt in Pakistan and India

The 6.5-magnitude earthquake, 25 miles southeast of the town of Jurm, was over 100 miles deep, the United States Geological Survey reported.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. No immediate reports of casualties from tremors felt in Kabul, Islamabad and New Delhi, according to witnesses.

(CNN) -- A strong earthquake struck northeast Afghanistan on Tuesday, with tremors felt in cities in Pakistan and India.

At least seven people including two children have been injured in the towns of Khyber, Swabi, Mardan and Shangla in Pakistan, according to Bilal Faizi, spokesperson of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial rescue services.

Ensuing landslides have also blocked roads in the northern Pakistani city of Abbotabad, Faizi said.

People gather outside a mall following an earthquake in Islamabad, Pakistan, on March 21, 2023. A strong earthquake lasting for at least 30 seconds was felt across much of Afghanistan, Pakistan and parts of India, with the United States Geological Survey putting the magnitude at 6.5. (Photo by Aamir Qureshi/AFP via Getty Images)

Strong tremors were felt in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, according to a CNN team on the ground. Sustained shaking could be felt, and people were seen evacuating their homes as the trees shook. Eyewitnesses in Lahore told CNN the tremors were also felt there.

CNN eyewitnesses also felt tremors in New Delhi and in Srinagar -- the largest city in Indian-administered Kashmir -- where an eyewitness told CNN that he could see his house shaking, as neighbors evacuated their homes.

(Yasin Demirci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Residents in the Pakistani city of Islamabad meanwhile said cracks had appeared in the walls of their homes.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.

