Dozens missing after Chinese fishing vessel capsizes in Indian Ocean

China has deployed at least two ships to assist while vessels from Australia and other countries had also joined the search.

Coast of Bangladesh looking out to the Indian Ocean on May 13, 2023. (Photo by K M Asad/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Thirty-nine people are missing after a Chinese fishing vessel capsized in the Indian Ocean, Chinese state media reported Wednesday.

China’s leader Xi Jinping has called for an all-out effort to rescue the crew, made up of 17 Chinese nationals, 17 Indonesians and five Filipinos, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Search and rescue teams have arrived on site, Xinhua said. It added that China has deployed at least two ships to assist while vessels from Australia and other countries had also joined the search.

None of the crew has yet been found.

The vessel, named “Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028” and owned by Shandong province-based Penglai Jinglu Fishery, capsized in the central part of the Indian Ocean around 3 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Chinese state media said.

In a statement Wednesday, China’s Foreign Ministry said Chinese authorities were grateful to the Australian Maritime Search and Rescue Department for its timely dispatch of aircraft and coordination of vessels passing through.

“We hope that surrounding countries will continue to work with China to carry out joint search and rescue and not give up hope of saving lives,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

More rescue teams were rushing to the scene, he added.

