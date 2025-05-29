Dog tied to fence during Hurricane Milton inspires Florida law banning pet abandonment in disasters

After surviving Hurricane Milton and a cancer diagnosis, a rescued dog named Trooper is now the namesake of a new Florida law that makes it a felony to abandon pets during natural disasters.

Copied

(Photo courtesy of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles)

The dog who was left to drown during a hurricane is now the face of a new Florida law. On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed "Trooper’s Law," making it a felony to restrain and abandon a dog during a declared natural disaster or when an evacuation order is in effect. The law was named after a bull terrier found tied to a fence as Hurricane Milton approached Florida last fall.

The dog was discovered on Oct. 9 along Interstate 75 near Tampa, as evacuees fled the path of the Category 4 storm. Body camera footage shows Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Orlando Morales crossing a flooded field in the pouring rain to reach the frightened dog, who stood chest-deep in water and barked in fear.

“I don’t blame you,” Morales said gently, trying to calm the animal. “It’s OK.”

The dog’s owner, 23-year-old Giovanny Aldama Garcia, told investigators he had been heading to Georgia to escape the storm but left the dog, originally named Jumbo, behind “because he couldn’t find anyone” to care for him. He was later charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a third-degree felony. In a statement, Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez said, “Quite frankly, I don’t think [five years] is enough,” and urged lawmakers to consider tougher penalties for abandoning pets during emergencies.

The dog was renamed Trooper in honor of Trooper Morales and was adopted by a couple in Parkland, Florida. Trooper recently survived cancer and stomach surgery after ingesting more than 100 pieces of garbage while in his former owner’s care.

Signed this week, Senate Bill 150 makes it a third-degree felony to leave a dog restrained and unattended during a declared disaster, punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. It also codifies existing misdemeanor penalties for failing to provide confined animals with adequate food, water, shelter and exercise.

DeSantis also signed Dexter’s Law on Tuesday, a second bill that strengthens penalties for aggravated animal cruelty. Named after a shelter dog who was killed just days after being adopted, the legislation ensures that those convicted of extreme abuse face criminal consequences that reflect the seriousness of the crime.

“Florida stands by man’s best friend,” DeSantis said in a statement.

Safe, healthy and loved, Trooper was recently honored as Parkland’s “Favorite Dog” and now his name is part of Florida law.