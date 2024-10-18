Daylight saving time 2024: When do clocks fall back?

Clocks will soon "fall back," bringing earlier sunrises and sunsets, but there's more to do than just resetting your clocks at home.

Daylight saving time brings an adjustment period for humans, but does it affect your pets as well?

The end of daylight saving time is just around the corner, but there is more to do than just changing the clocks. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming time change:

When does daylight saving time end in 2024?

Daylight saving time will end at 2 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2024, with clocks falling back one hour. For many people, this will mean one extra hour of sleep on the first weekend of the month.

The time shift will result in earlier sunrises and earlier sunsets.

Hawaii, most of Arizona and most U.S. territories are excluded from the changing of the clocks as they do not observe daylight saving time and remain in standard time all year.

When is daylight saving time in 2025?

In 2025, clocks will "spring forward" one hour on Sunday, March 9, as daylight saving time begins in most of the United States. With it will come later sunrises and later sunsets.

Daylight saving time in 2025 will end on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, as most of the country returns to standard time.

Does daylight saving time affect your health?

The time shift can disrupt the sleep patterns of humans and their pets.

"Sleep disruption and poor sleep quality can worsen symptoms of many mental health conditions. For those who receive mental health treatments, sleep disruption can make those treatments less effective," Dr. Anite Shelgikar, Clinical Associate Professor of Neurology at the University of Michigan, previously told AccuWeather in an interview.

Pets can also be slow to adjust to the time shift, and it can be counterintuitive to their internal clocks.

3 things to do at home in addition to changing clocks

Daylight saving time is not just a reminder to adjust your clocks; it's also a great opportunity to take care of other important tasks that require periodic attention around your home.

•Change batteries in smoke detectors: The National Fire Protection Association runs a "Change Your Clocks, Change Your Batteries" campaign to remind people to replace the batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

•Replace air filters for furnaces: As people start using their furnaces again, it's an ideal time to replace dirty air filters, especially for those with pets.

•Reverse ceiling fans: Ceiling fans usually have two settings. Adjusting them before winter can help reduce heating costs. In the summer, fans should rotate counterclockwise to create a cooling breeze by pushing air down. In the winter, fans should rotate clockwise to redistribute the warm air trapped near the ceiling throughout the room, making it feel more comfortable.