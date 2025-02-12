Coast Guard investigating cause of tar balls washing up on Florida beaches

Tar balls are believed to come from offshore petroleum production, drilling and discharges during marine transportation.

(Photo credit: Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue)

Beaches in South Florida are open again after an oily substance presumed to be tar balls began washing up on the coast between West Palm Beach and Miami-Dade County over the weekend. Tarballs in the water were reported, and visitors were seen walking with oily slicks on their feet.

Tar balls are solid or semi-solid “fragments or lumps of oil,” according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. They are sticky and range from the size of a pinhead to up to a foot in diameter. Tar balls are believed to come from offshore petroleum production, drilling and discharges during marine transportation. Natural seepage from the ocean floor is also considered a source, the Florida DEP added.

"Earlier today, DFB Ocean Rescue reported that balls of tar were washing up on the shoreline. This is being reported as far north as Boynton Beach, and down to the city of Fort Lauderdale. Red flags are up to warn swimmers about water conditions. Environmental experts have not advised closing the beach at this time and are closely monitoring the situation," the City of Deerfield Beach said in a statement.

The substances were reported in the Palm Beach, Pompano Beach and Deerfield Beach areas on Saturday, Petty Officer Diana Sherbs told USA TODAY in an emailed statement.

The Coast Guard said it is collaborating with local government agencies to prepare for future cleanup operations in specific areas.

“A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 crew and Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale boat crew deployed to investigate a potential source but did not find where the tar balls came from,” Petty Officer Diana Sherbs told USA TODAY.



The Florida DEP described tar balls as a "nuisance." Those who find residue on their body can rinse the area with fresh water and scrape it off. The agency also recommends mineral oil or a grease removing agent then rinsing the affected area again.