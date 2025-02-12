Large white streak in Las Vegas sky identified as SpaceX rocket

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Residents of Las Vegas and the surrounding areas spotted a large white streak in the evening sky that prompted speculation online but turned out to be a SpaceX rocket.

The white streak was seen in the sky just after 6 p.m. Monday over Nevada and Arizona, prompting witnesses to speculate about possibilities including UFO activity.

From North Las Vegas on #15 pic.twitter.com/VGyU2lYRcr — Marleen Van Droogenbroeck (@bmcotax) February 12, 2025

The streak was determined to have been a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that launched at 6:09 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, about 400 miles west of Las Vegas.

The rocket was carrying 23 Starlink satellites into orbit.