Close call: video of woman nearly swept away highlights king tide danger

The tides happen because of the gravitational pull of the moon and the sun, but they become more extreme when the sun, moon and Earth are aligned.

As many areas along the Atlantic coast are flooded by high tide, many are wondering what exactly are king tides.

King tides, the highest predicted tides of the year, are a captivating natural event that occurs along coastlines worldwide, including East Coast cities like Miami and Miami Beach, as well as along the West Coast.

King tides - a non-scientific term used to describe exceptionally high tides - can be up to 1-2 feet higher than average tides. They are driven by the gravitational forces of the sun and moon and occur when the moon, Earth and sun align and the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit.

"When the Moon is coming closer to the Earth in its orbit,” said Dr. Felix Jose, a professor of marine science at Florida Gulf Coast University explained to Fox 4 in South Florida. “The gravitational pull is felt more in the ocean.”

The high tides often lead to coastal flooding and attract many visitors and photographers. Along with the final supermoon of 2024, the high tides were visible in Oregon this past weekend, according to KGW8, with an incident at Cannon Beach highlighting the dangers associated with king tides.

Mike Ball, a visitor from Kansas, captured a moment on video where a woman was swept up by a powerful wave. "The water started coming up towards her. She noticed it, she turned around and just as she was trying to get away, those waves grabbed her," Ball, an older adult, recounted. "It was very disturbing, because I felt so... helpless. I couldn't do anything for her." Fortunately, the woman managed to escape unharmed.

Dramatic video captured a woman being swept up and held underwater by powerful waves before stumbling back to shore at Cannon Beach along the Oregon coast on Nov. 14.

Local officials emphasized the importance of safety. "There’s a lot of sneaker waves that come up the beach. The surprising factor of a wave coming at you, a lot faster than you think, you can’t get out of the way — and it’s a pretty strong swell, as well," Koa Lyu from the Cannon Beach Fire District warned.

In response, local authorities have taken measures to ensure public safety. Lifeguards have been stationed at popular beach access points to monitor the situation and assist visitors. Police Chief Rob Schulz advised, "Just do your research before coming here." He stressed the importance of checking tide charts and being prepared for the unpredictable nature of the ocean.

Safety Tips for Observing King Tides:

Stay Back: Always observe the tides from a safe distance, preferably from an elevated position or behind barriers.

Never Turn Your Back on the Ocean: Sneaker waves can appear without warning, so remain vigilant at all times.

Know the Tides: Check tide schedules to know when the highest tides will occur.

Wear Appropriate Gear: If you plan to be near the water, wear suitable clothing and footwear.

Keep Children and Pets Close: Ensure that children and pets are kept well away from the water's edge.

Be Aware of Your Surroundings: Be mindful of the terrain and potential escape routes in case of an unexpected wave.

Call 911 in Emergencies: If someone gets into trouble, call 911 rather than attempting a rescue yourself. The ocean's power can easily turn rescuers into victims.

King tides, while a natural wonder, require respect and caution. By staying informed and following safety guidelines, you can safely enjoy the ocean's beauty without putting yourself in danger.